The Ohio House bill behind the state’s water and wastewater infrastructure grants was effectively rewritten by the Ohio Senate before it was adopted — with seemingly little public discussion by legislators in either chamber.
House Bill 168 began as a measure to provide financial relief for businesses and entertainment venues affected by COVID-19. Three House committees — including two that Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, sits on — scrutinized the bill in six sessions between March 3 and April 21, when it was sent to the Ohio Senate.
The bill wouldn’t reach the Senate floor until two months later. In the meantime, the legislature adopted the senate’s version of the business owners relief bill.
By the time Sen. Jay Hottinger, R-Newark, brought HB 168 to the Senate on June 23, the bill had been stripped of all its previous language except the unemployment compensation loan payoff. Since the legislature had already passed the senate’s version of the coronavirus relief grants, Hottinger said, HB 168 was a good vehicle for appropriating some of the funds coming to Ohio from the American Rescue Plan Act that Congress had passed in March.
“Basically we used that bill as the shell to be able to do a rather substantial dollar allocation, all federal funds, and this was something that the House and the Senate and the governor’s office were all in collaboration (on),” Hottinger told the Athens NEWS.
Hottinger introduced several amendments to HB 168 that appropriated $756 million in federal funds — including $250 million for a Water and Sewer Quality program to be created in the Ohio Department of Development.
On the floor, Hottinger offered few details about the water funding other than noting that two days earlier, the Senate Finance Committee had accepted an amendment to replace the companion bill with new federal funding provisions.
“All of us are painfully aware that many communities had long-standing sewer and water problems that have existed for a number of years and many of these communities lack the means to address these issues,” Hottinger said.
There was no further discussion on the floor about the bill’s water provisions; instead, discussion centered around using over a billion dollars to pay toward paying unemployment benefits.
The senate adopted the revised HB 168 on June 24; the next day, the House concurred with the amendments and sent the measure to Gov. Mike DeWine, who signed it into law on June 29.
On July 30, Gov. DeWine announced that the Water and Sewer Program was accepting applications for grants. In November and December, DeWine’s office announced multiple waves of funding that dispersed the $250 million in grants across the state.
How those 190 projects were selected is as murky as the process that created the program.
Mystery process
The Ohio Department of Development provided potential applicants with the criteria to be used in evaluating proposals: a scoring system totaling 100 points. The highest point allocations were for initiatives that served economically disadvantaged communities; addressed water quality or public health issues; connecting homes to public water or centralized sewer systems; and how quickly the project could break ground.
The same criteria were given to county engineers, who were required by HB 168 to submit lists of potential projects — ranked by urgency — to the state by August 27.
But when the state announced the projects selected for funding, officials in Athens and Vinton counties were dismayed to find that the projects they had prioritized had been passed over. In Athens County, the chosen projects were at the bottom of Engineer Jeff Maiden’s list.
No immediate relief is coming to residents on Vinton County’s Garrett Ridge either, who report that the water coming from their private wells is severely discolored.
State Sen. Bob Peterson, R-Washington Court House, who represents Jackson and parts of Vinton counties, said that he was surprised to learn that ODEV did not follow county engineers’ recommendations in the grant application process in instances where lower priority projects were selected.
In one case, Peterson said the administration had prioritized funding for a project over other higher ranking projects because it was aware that some water lines contained lead.
“It wasn’t showing in the testing, it wasn’t showing up as a problem, but they knew some of those lines were lead lines, and that’s why they prioritized that one,” he added.
State Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville said that the executive branch — in this case Ohio Department of Development — often chooses projects that help the highest number of people “in proportion to the cost,” which can present a problem to smaller communities.
“When I was in local government, half (of) the battle was just getting the state and federal government to recognize (a) problem, and that (it) is a problem that that state, local government can have a hand in solving,” Stewart said. “And because sometimes it’s ‘Well, yes, it’s a problem, but it’s your problem.’”
The Athens NEWS has attempted for weeks to get clarification on the selection process and other issues from the Ohio Department of Development, with no success. When the NEWS contacted DeWine’s office for information, spokesperson Dan Tierney directed queries to ODEV spokesperson Todd Walker — who has acknowledged, but not responded to, any NEWS inquiries.
Who’s steering the ship?
Hottinger said in an interview that the General Assembly didn’t “micromanage” the Ohio Department of Development by providing specific projects that should be funded. However, he said the philosophy behind the funding was to benefit underserved areas.
“We wanted the vast majority of this to go to smaller communities,” Hottinger said.
Maiden is disappointed that his top projects — in Chauncey and Nelsonville — were not selected. He also doesn’t understand why the grant award announcements attached the names of state Rep. Jay Edwards, R-Nelsonville, and Sen. Frank Hoagland, R-Mingo Junction, to the county’s project awards.
“The disappointment from me is they listed the state representative and the senator on this and we’re only allocated for $90,000,” Maiden said of the first and second waves, when only the 20th-ranked project out of 23 had received funding. (The state later awarded Athens County its bottom-ranked project in wave three.)
“I didn't talk to either one of them about it. They did whatever they did.”
Edwards — who chairs the Economic and Workforce Development Committee and is a member of the Finance Committee, both of which reviewed the original HB168 — pointed to the legislature’s role in assembling the package.
“The legislature’s part in that, getting money in there from H2Ohio — and when the money gets divvied out, it’s kind of forgotten that the legislature played a big part in that,” Edwards said.
Launched in 2019, H2O is a DeWine initiative that has focused primarily on water quality in the state’s lakes, rivers and wetlands. In July, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency announced $9 million in grants to communities for drinking water and wastewater through H2O; Athens County received $500,000 to extend sewer lines to 168 homes in Happy Valley and along Baker Road.
Chauncey Mayor Amy Renner said she has not spoken to either Edwards or Hoagland about the sewage issue in Chauncey. A public records request shows that Edwards did not submit any formal recommendation to the Ohio Department of Development for any project in his district, for either Vinton or Athens counties.
Edwards acknowledged that Chauncey was having issues, including supply chain problems that drove the project cost up from $4 million to $5 million.
Stewart said it’s typical of his office to provide letters of support to municipalities in his district when it comes to things like EPA grants. One project in Stewart’s district, at Laurelville, recently received several sources of funding through the EPA — and grant funding through BUILDS.
“We also review the project and we'll put in our sort of request from our office that they fund it as well,” he explained. “It helps at the state level, just to kind of know there's another set of eyes on it.”
Stewart’s aide, Javan Johnson, said in an email that “our office sent the grant and application information to each commissioner and each of local jurisdictions (either mayor or city council) within the six counties that Representative Stewart represents.” Johnson added that Stewart’s office also submitted a letter of support for Laurelville’s wastewater treatment plant project for Ohio BUILDS funding and that it was the only letter his office submitted.
Edwards said he was glad to see money from H2Ohio coming to southeast Ohio.
“I was worried that all the money was going to go to Lake Erie — (funding) took its way down to our area — which was very, very important,” Edwards said. “So I can’t thank the (DeWine) enough for that.”
Hoagland could not be reached for comment.
Coming up dry
Stewart said he has spoken with communities that are frustrated they did not receive grant money. He admitted that because the state favors greater good for the highest number of people, some villages in his district may struggle to justify themselves in comparison to others statewide.
“I don’t know that some of those projects (in low-population areas) are ever going to score terribly well against the rest of the state, but it still needs to be addressed,” he said. “There are these sort of unique cases where I think we need to have unique fixes.”
Nelsonville City Manager Scott Frank, who had the second-ranked project on the priority list, said it seemed to him like places that held more political influence received better funding for projects.
“It looks like a carrot, they put it out there — ‘look at me, look at me’ — then pulled it away,” Frank said. “It seems like the bigger hitters politically got the good projects.”
Politics may have influenced the awards, at least in the announcements. Cuyahoga County is split among 11 House districts, 10 of which are represented by Democrats. But it was Rep. Tom Patton, R-Strongsville, who got credit for the grants to Cuyahoga County. Overall, more than half of the 48 House districts without a credited award are represented by Democrats.
The party division is even more evident in the Senate. Six senators were not attached to any projects; five of them are Democrats.
Southeast Ohio counties received an average of $80 per capita and an average of $785 per person affected by the funded project. Five of those counties have some of Ohio’s highest poverty rates. Morgan County has the highest average award per affected person, at $4,925; Perry County has the lowest, at $9.14. The highest per capita amount in the region is $452 in Vinton County; Perry County is again the lowest, at 71 cents per resident.
By comparison, the 10 counties with the lowest poverty rates averaged $47 per capita and $494 per affected person.
Just a drop in the bucket
In all, counties submitted approximately 1,200 applications for $250 million in grants, said DeWine spokesman Tierney.
“These 1,200 requests totaled nearly $1.4 billion, so it is clear that more funding for water infrastructure is needed,” Tierney said.
The program awarded funding to 190 projects. Every county received funding for at least two projects; Williams County, in the state’s top northwest corner, had four projects funded. Athens, Ashland, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Guernsey, Henry, Jefferson, Licking, Putnam, Shelby, Stark, Tuscarawas, Van Wert and Warren counties had three projects apiece. Why some counties had more of their projects funded than others is unknown.
The Water and Sewer Program funds allowed the state to “tackle an awful lot of projects at once that have needed to be done,” Stewart said. Improvements will continue next year, he said, as the state performs water projects every year.
“2022 is going to be about allocating this latest bipartisan infrastructure (bill). So next year, we're going to be in the same boat again, and (I) would expect that the programs that have worked well — and there's been a lot of demand for — are probably going to be funded again,” Stewart said. “I think most of us would say, ‘Let's go back to the programs where we spent all the money and still have demand.’”
The General Assembly will look at the infrastructure needs of Appalachia and rural Ohio as more funds become available, Hottinger said.
“Where we have flexibility (in future funding), we want to continue to address infrastructure needs,” Hottinger said. “For the communities (not selected) to look at the glass as half-full instead of half-empty — now those projects that were ahead of them in line are gone, there's less competition.”
That’s small comfort to communities like Chauncey, which needs $5 million to replace its notoriously failing sewer system.
Despite popular perceptions, the village does not have sewage flowing through its streets, Renner said. But constantly replacing broken clay sewer tiles is a dangerous drain on the village budget.
“That’s not a super visible problem,” Renner said. “We shouldn't get to the point where there's literal sewage flowing before we address the issue.”
Renner said her village will now seek other sources of funding to replace the failing sewer system.
“We’ll pivot. That’s the Appalachian way, right?” Renner said. “Communities like Chauncey learned a long time ago to not have high expectations for aid.”
The final installment of this series will focus on the future of water issues for southeast Ohio. Cole Behrens, Corinne Colbert, Keri Johnson and Will Meyer contributed to this report.
