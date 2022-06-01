By Shay Burk
GLOUSTER — For Jim Cotter, a mural now hanging on the side of Bonnie’s Restaurant in Glouster is the climax of a story more than 50 years in the making.
Cotter, who grew up in Glouster in the 1930s and 1940s, brought together his passion for art and his community in creating the mural he named “The Spirit of Light.”
After high school, Cotter spent a few years in Europe during the Korean War before coming home and enrolling at Ohio University, only 18 miles south of his hometown.
His passion was and has always been art something that came in handy as he built a long standing sign business that eventually went global with Cotter’s signs being sent all over the world.
However, it was one of his early signs that brought the start of a project that would finally come to fruition nearly 70 years later.
After Cotter’s freshman year of college, he moved to Dayton with the plan of only staying for a short time to help a friend who has a business there. It was while there that Cotter set up a shop for his sign business and began his work in earnest.
“I kept working my way up getting a larger space whenever I had the opportunity and I kept growing and growing,” Cotter said.
Eventually he got his first contract with the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to letter all the doors on a new six-story hospital building.
“I was pretty confused as a young boy with not much experience trying to get along,” Cotter said. “That was one of my first big jobs up here. As my business grew I did quite a bit of work for the air force base with the museum and I did a lot of work for the air base and air command out there.”
Eventually, Cotter said he became one of the premiere sign companies in Dayton. The Better Business Bureau would call him up when there was someone in town that needed a sign made. When he retired, Cotter had built a business with 18-20 employees and a dot com business that sent signs around the world.
“I started out with the little room behind a shoe shop and by the time I retired I owned two buildings of about 18,000 square feet on a couple acres of ground by the GM plant in Marine City, south of Dayton,” Cotter said.
It was in those early days as a small business owner that Cotter created a simple sign that would have a long-lasting impact on Cotter and eventually his hometown of Glouster.
Cotter entered a contest with the Minnesota Mining Company, 3M and National Outdoor Advertising Association. The billboard had to be made using Scotchlite, a product produced by the Minnesota Mining Company and 3M.
The billboard was 15 feet high by 35 feet long and showed a mother pouring a glass of milk for her child next to her. They were looking at each other. The tagline on the billboard said, “Mother knows best. Buy United Dairy Products.”
“Lo and behold I enter the contest and a few months later I found out after the contest was over, I had been one of the winners,” Cotter said. “I got a nice certificate from the Minnesota Mining Company and was asked to go view my entry that would be on display at the National Outdoor Advertising Association in New York City at the Commodore Hotel there.”
However, as a young man in his early 20s, Cotter didn’t have the money or the fancy wardrobe to attend such an event. The idea was really just a distant dream as he described it. Yet Cotter never forgot about the award he received and honor bestowed upon him.
In the sign business, Cotter used Scotchlite from the 3M/Minnesota Mining Company on a regular business. It’s a reflective material that is used on things like stop signs.
Cotter did get the chance to fly with a friend to Minnesota years later to visit the Minnesota Mining Company where he saw the production of Scotchlite. He was most impacted by the scraps that were cut off and discarded, something that the artist in Cotter saw as a waste.
“I never forgot that and all these years I thought about doing something else unique with that material,” Cotter said, “so a few years ago I wrote the company a letter and reminded them I had been the winner of one of their contests.”
He then said he had a project in mind and asked if they would be willing to send him some of the scrap that is discarded from the cut Scotchlite.
Last fall Cotter was able to secure metal panels with the help of Dan Kasler, owner of Zonez in Athens, to serve as the backdrop for his art project using the Scotchlite scraps.
With supplies in hand, the 91-year-old artist found himself manipulating 4x8 sheets of aluminum on the floor of his sister’s garage in Glouster in an effort to create this mural.
The long mural, now mounted on the sign of Bonnie’s Restaurant in Glouster, features a orange colored strip down the center along with small scrap pieces of Scotchlite throughout featuring words like “honor” and “respect,” characteristics Cotter values and still sees in his hometown.
While his work is done, Cotter said this community project is far from finished.
Once his work was done, Cotter got kids from local schools to sign and date pieces of the Scotchlite that he then put onto the mural. He’s now asking community members and visitors to Glouster to do the same.
The pieces of Scotchlite are available in Bonnie’s and can be labeled and then added to the mural.
“We hope people will continue to do this and as they do that the mural keep expanding not in outside dimension but in colors and designs by these name panels,” Cotter said. “It’s kind of a living thing. It grows and grows. People will come back and look for their name or other names when people come to visit and participate in it. That’s what we want to have happen.”
Cotter said he believes the piece to be very unique and while it doesn’t have a specific representation, he knows there’s something special about it.
“It’s just unusual and I think it’s a one-of-a-kind and I’m trying to contact the people at the Guinness Book of World Records,” he said.
This mural, that Cotter estimates cost a total of $370, isn’t the first contribution Cotter has made to his community since leaving nearly 70 years ago.
He spearheaded a masterpiece painting project along with a massive volunteer undertaking in which more than 100 houses in the community were painted at no cost to the home owners. There are no doubt many other projects Cotter has been involved in Glouster. And he hopes to see more done.
“I’ve always been interested in my hometown of Glouster and traveled back and forth a lot,” he said. “I hope to see the mural grow and change as long as I am able to travel.”
