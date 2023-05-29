If you’re craving authentic Japanese food — but don’t enjoy dining amidst large crowds of noisy people — then I highly suggest visiting Mum Mum Hibachi restaurant for either lunch or dinner.
The restaurant, located at 139 Columbus Road, in Athens, serves hibachi-style food on a takeout or dine-in basis. While dining space at Mum Mum’s is limited, it has an inside counter where customers can eat and a cafe-style outdoor dining area with several small tables, of which two have canopy umbrellas.
If you’re planning on dining at Mum Mum, I advise you to find out more about hibachi cooking to see if this is something you would be interested in.
In Japanese, “hibachi” means “fire bowl.” It’s also a catch-all term for any Japanese-style grilling.
Hibachi is a style of cooking that combines meat, vegetables or seafood seasoned and cooked over a high-heat plate and served over rice or noodles.
I also recommend visiting Mum Mum’s website — https://athenshibachi.com — to check out their menu beforehand. If there are certain foods your system can’t tolerate, this will give you a better idea of which dishes to order.
My man and I stopped at Mum Mum for dinner at 7 p.m. Friday. This was the ideal time to arrive there. As fate would have it, most customers there picked up takeout. So, we were able to get waited on right away.
Even better — since we were the only dine-in customers, we had the outside dining area all to ourselves.
According to the menu, each combo meal came with a salad, clear soup and an entree served with vegetables over our choice of rice or noodles.
But, let me warn you. ... If you have issues eating a big meal with plastic utensils, you should consider bringing your own knife, spoon and fork, or go the takeout route.
Since the combination dinners sounded very good, that’s the direction we went in. Hence, my man got the chicken and shrimp combo, and I ordered the New York strip and chicken. We ordered both our meals to be served over noodles.
We didn’t have to wait too long outside before our soup and salad were served. The egg drop-style soup was delicious and was seasoned not to be too hot or peppery. As for the salad, it was incredibly fresh and came with two containers of a thousand island type of dressing.
However, if you’re like me and don’t eat pork products, say something when you order your meal. The salad has crumbled bacon bits in it.
Soon after that, our meals arrived. Again, let me caution you that if you dine at Mum Mum, your meal will be served in a styrofoam takeout box. While most people would not have a problem with this, others might.
If you have a problem eating off styrofoam takeout boxes, you might be better off getting takeout.
Both our meals were appetizing and very flavorful. I’ve never been much of a steak eater. But, the meat in my dish was so well prepared and tasted so tender and delicious that this is something I would definitely order again.
I am a big vegetable lover, so the combination of carrots, squash and broccoli prepared with my meal was outstanding. If you’re like me and like your vegetables crispy, and not limp, then you’ll love Mum Mum’s combo meal selection.
Did I mention how filling our meals were and how generous the portions were? For us, going out to eat and coming home with leftovers is one of the reasons we enjoy dining out.
While Mum Mum would be an excellent date night choice, the menu also offers a special kids section for children 12 and under, making this restaurant a good choice for a family night out destination.
While you’re there, you should check out both Mum Mum’s lunch specials and sushi rolls.
Aside from the excellent food, I would mainly recommend Mum Mum because it’s such a pleasant, out-of-the-way spot. It’s the sort of restaurant where someone could even sit alone and enjoy a great healthy meal without much excess commotion and racket in the background.
I would describe Mum Mum Hibachi as a restaurant with a relaxed, low-key atmosphere that serves high-quality food. So, if you’ve had a hectic work week and want a nice quiet place to sit and unwind while eating, you’ll appreciate this restaurant.
Cost-wise, we got two excellent meals — with plenty of leftovers — for almost $38.
Mum Mum Hibachi is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday — Saturday and from noon-8 p.m. Sunday. For information on Mum Mum, visit its official Facebook page.
To place a takeout order, call (740) 592-2489.
