If you’re craving authentic Japanese food — but don’t enjoy dining amidst large crowds of noisy people — then I highly suggest visiting Mum Mum Hibachi restaurant for either lunch or dinner.

The restaurant, located at 139 Columbus Road, in Athens, serves hibachi-style food on a takeout or dine-in basis. While dining space at Mum Mum’s is limited, it has an inside counter where customers can eat and a cafe-style outdoor dining area with several small tables, of which two have canopy umbrellas.


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments