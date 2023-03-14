Editor's Note: What appears below are answers to many questions posed to Ohio University presidential candidate Avinandan "Avi" Mukherjee during a forum last week. A more detailed list of questions and answers can be found on our Athens Messenger website at athensmessenger.com. What appears here are questions that were not contained in the initial story in the print edition of The Messenger.
Marshall University administrator Avinandan "Avi" Mukherjee said his experience at universities throughout the world and particularly at the West Virginia university, make him a solid choice for the position of Ohio University president.
He was the second of three candidates for the Ohio University president position to speak on campus. Mukherjee spoke to about 100 people in person and others participating virtually in the forum, which was held last Tuesday at the Baker Center Theatre.
Mukherjee is the provost and senior vice president of Academic Affairs at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. In that role, he also works on enrollment management and student affairs.
As to why he has chosen to come to OU, Mukherjee noted that he believed the university is at a defining moment in its 219-year history.
"It's a defining moment for all of us at higher universities because we are poised to achieve great things during this time. That definitely excites me because I think, the resources, the community, and the people here position us for the next level of excellence," he said. "I also feel that there is a good similarity between where I am in terms of Marshall University and my experience and the needs of the Ohio University presidency."
He also believes OU has a great town-gown relationship and can be an agent for change throughout the region and state.
"I also like the fact that the university has a good blend of teaching and research," Mukherjee said. "The university recently became an R1 university, but I also feel that it has a mission towards student success. And the fact that teaching and research come together here so well is something that appeals to me."
Mukherjee said he would be a good choice for president because he has international experience having studied or taught in nine different counties.
"I'm deeply committed to the issue of inclusivity and diversity across the spectrum. It is something that's very important for me," he said. "It is something that I have a reasonable experience with, and I want to grow the diversity of the faculty, staff and student bodies here at Ohio University."
Besides his global experience, he has spent six years in the Appalachian region, which Mukherjee said gives him a good feel and understanding of many people, many organizations in the state."
While Mukherjee's first degree is in electrical engineering, he has does a lot of research in the health sciences area. He also has written a book on sustainability.
Graduate Students
When focusing on graduate students' time at the university, Mukherjee noted that they are central and fundamental to a university's success.
"We would not get good graduate students to come to this university, if we are not able to provide a supportive environment that are specific to graduate education," he said. "We do need advisers for graduate students. We need a very special mentoring plan for graduate students. We need other forms of support services for graduate students. We need graduate students to be competitive with other universities in the country and and so on."
Graduate students also need to have a plan to graduate on time and to be able to get the kind of jobs they're looking for, Mukherjee said.
"Coming back to the same model that I talked about, which was strategic and global management model, I talked about 10 segments," he said. "Graduate is one of the 10 segments, but frankly one of the most important ones. In terms of being able to formation university, it is critical that we get the best graduate students and we gain them for our R1 categorization."
Besides supporting the students' academic interests, the university must support them from the point of view of equity and access to it gets the best graduate students from anywhere in the world, he said.
Innovation with Social Impact
One project he worked on he believes had the largest social impact occurred when he was a department chair at Montclair State University in New Jersey.
They created a support service, similar to a business incubator, for small, minority-owned businesses and minority entrepreneurs that needed funding.
"They get the mentorship they needed, get the space they needed, and get the background and support systems they needed in terms of training and so on," Mukherjee said.
The center has helped spawn several businesses and new ideas and has been "very successful in transforming the lives of many and creating many jobs and opportunities in the future."
"I feel very passionately about extending the walls of the university to the community and getting the university involved in economic development, he said.
Global Learning
Global education is a way an Appalachian university to extend the scope and breadth of what is offered to the student population, Mukherjee said.
"I think that taking our students, particularly in the Appalachian region, outside the comfort zone, and getting students from all over the world to interact and be here along with them, is essential for the learning of our own students, is essential for the learning of the international students, and it's essential for the community that we all serve," he said. "So globalization of education is the need of the hour. I think, there is a lot of headwinds across the world that tend to diminish the cooperation between countries today and trade to threaten cross-country collaboration. Higher education needs to take the lead to be the unified and the force that brings everybody together on a common platform of thoughts and solutions.
"I'm a huge believer in global education. Of course, my own background is very much reflective of that, and I know that a university that brings in the whole world and students from all over the world and helps them to foster ideas, collaborate, develop best practices and make their lives better, helps everyone. And when I say everyone, it's not just the students coming, but also the students who are here who significantly benefit from that interaction and get more prepared for the workforce, which is intensely global and diverse. And also the community that we serve in terms of bringing in talent from outside that would hopefully remain in the state of Ohio, live in Athens and other areas, and really contribute to the economy."
Shared Governance
Willem Roosenberg, a professor of biological sciences, noted that OU has seen huge growth in administrative positions. Because of this, the governance has shifted from a shared governance to a top down approach.
"I'll say that shared governance is the fundamental principle of my leadership," Mukherjee said. "... We need the whole university to come together on a shared vision with shared principles operating under shared governance to be able to achieve the results we all seek."
Shared-government principles can be constantly improved.
"At my university, we have started a shared governance project right now where we have three clear indicators that we would involve many constituents in every single major decision making that impacts the university," he said of Marshall University.
Hiring committees for an any administrator role contain representation from all groups of the university. There are also 11 groups that Mukherjee meets with every month. "Communication is always there."
"We are constantly going back and forth on various issues, and having that opportunity to discuss things as we come to share agreements is very, very important," he said. "... We have always gotten to where we wanted to go together. So to me, shared governance is very important."
As far as whether OU has a lot administrators, Mukherjee said the university should analysis data and check to see whether its faculty-administration ratio is comparable to other institutions.
"We need to see whether to what extent does this reflect mandates, whether the state mandates in terms of doing a lot of things that universities are now asked to do that we did not have to do earlier," he said. "And also we need to make sure that the centralized versus decentralized continuum is a choice for the university, right? So we all know that a lot of things like international recruitment, for example, we can have every college do their own international recruitment or we can do international recruitment for the whole university in a centralized lab."
Student Recruitment, Athletics
Tia Jameson, assistant athletics director of Student-Athlete Development and Inclusion, noted that Mukherjee often mentioned attracting the most talented, the best students. Her heart speaks to those who are not the best or most talented. She asked him how he'd recruit those types of student and cultivate their learning ability and what he felt the athletic department's role is at the university.
"I am a huge believer in making education something that transforms lives for all students," Mukherjee said. "And you know, when I say things, some of the times when I mentioned that I was talking mostly about graduate students in specific programs, where we do need a lot of researchers to come in and help out in those areas. But the fact of the matter is that we need to be an institution that is open to all."
One way Marshall University has become more accessible is that it has removed the testing requirements to get into the university.
"Most universities in the country are going test optional, not for all programs, but for some programs," he said. "But having access to college with all the things the university provides is something that every student should be able to take advantage of. So I believe in the power of transformation. That's why we are, are in a university like this."
The university will not be able to transform lives if it excludes students.
At for athletics, Mukherjee said he is a believer in integrating athletics and academic initiatives.
"Athletics is a recruitment tool for students. It is a great marketing tool to get the word out. And it brings the community together. It brings alumni online together. It brings donors together," he said. "... As it is always said in higher education, the two things that everybody sees first as the most visible parts of the university are, perhaps athletics and, and fine arts, our performing arts. And then of course, academic quality is equally important."
Fundraising
In terms of fundraising, Mukherjee says he has been extremely involved in fundraising. He has directly contributed to raising $45 million at Marshall University.
"Transformation happens when everybody comes together and every elements, every staff and faculty and everyone in the community comes and shares the vision of growth and do what they can to bring in the resources," he said. "So it is an extremely important part of moving forward. We cannot accomplish many of our ambitions and goals without strong fundraising programs. ... It's going to be one of the most important priorities, if I am chosen as OU president."
Nicole Bowman-Layton is a staff writer for The Athens Messenger.
