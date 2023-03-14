OU presidential candidate — Avinandan 'Avi' Mukherjee

Avinandan ‘Avi’ Mukherjee, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at Marshall University, talks to the audience during a visit to Ohio University last Tuesday at the Baker Center Theatre. He is among three finalists for the presidency.

 ANews Photo by Nicole Bowman-Layton

Editor's Note: What appears below are answers to many questions posed to Ohio University presidential candidate Avinandan "Avi" Mukherjee  during a forum last week. A more detailed list of questions and answers can be found on our Athens Messenger website at athensmessenger.com. What appears here are questions that were not contained in the initial story in the print edition of The Messenger.

Marshall University administrator Avinandan "Avi" Mukherjee said his experience at universities throughout the world and particularly at the West Virginia university, make him a solid choice for the position of Ohio University president.


