As part of a coordinated effort to reduce waste, several drop off locations are currently available for students to donate reusable items.

Through Friday, April 29, every Ohio University residence hall has an indoor collection area for non-perishable food and clothing as well as an outside donation area designated for carpet/rugs, furniture, and household items.

For off campus residents, locations around town and the days and times the drop off locations will be staffed are:

Bromley Hall, daily through Friday, April 29, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Athens County Fairgrounds: daily through Sunday, May 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 2 and 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Athens Train Depot: Friday, April 29 — Sunday, May 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Christ Lutheran Church: Friday, April 29 — Sunday, May 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Southeast Ohio History Center: Friday, April 29 — Sunday, May 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, area thrift stores accepting drop off donations include Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Upcycle Ohio Thrift, New To You and Goodwill.

