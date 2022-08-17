By From Staff and Submitted Reports
Ohio University and the City of Athens is preparing for Welcome Week, which starts Thursday.
The traditional week is when legions of Bobcats return to campus for the upcoming school year.
“Welcome Week is one of the first opportunities for students to get involved on campus and connect to other students,” said Kathy Fahl, interim dean of students at Ohio University.
Welcome Week provides fun activities to allow students to build social networks, and allows new Bobcats feel more connected and supported by the university. The activities will run from Thursday through Aug. 26.
“I want to welcome our new students and encourage them to find their people as they start their journey as a Bobcat,” Fahl said. “We know when students are connected outside of the classroom, they are more likely to be successful academically. Welcome Week provides a great starting point that is not only informational, but a lot of fun too.”
Ohio University residence halls open Thursday.
Listed below is a move-in schedule for students.
First-year student move-in schedule Thursday:
8-11 a.m. Thursday: Lincoln, Perkins, Read, Shively, Voigt, Washington, 4 University Terrace, Boyd, Sargent, Wilson, Adams, Crawford, Dougan, Mackinnon, True; floors 1, 4 and LINKS
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday: Lincoln, Perkins, Read, Shively, Voigt, Washington, 4 University Terrace, Boyd, Convo, Sargent, Wilson, Crawford, Dougan, McKinnon, True; floor 3
2-5 p.m.: Lincoln, Perkins, Read, Shively, Voigt, Washington, 4 University Terrace, Boyd, Sargent, Wilson, Crawford, Dougan, Hooever, Mckinnon, True; floor 2 and Brothers RISE
First-year students move-in schedule, Friday:
8-11 a.m.: Biddle, Bush, Jefferson, Johnson, Tiffin, Boyd, Sargent, Wilson, James, Ryors, Treudley, Brown, Ewing, Pickering, floors 1 and 4, LINKS
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Biddle, Bush, Jefferson, Johnson, Tiffin, Boyd, Convo, Sargent, Wilson, James, Ryors, Treudley, Brown, Ewing, Pickering, floor 3
2-5 p.m.: Biddle, Bush, Jefferson, Johnson, Tiffin, Boyd, Sargent, Wilson, James, Ryors, Treudley, Adams, Brown, Ewing, Pickering, floor 2
Second-year student move-in schedule, Thursday:
8-11 a.m.: Bromley, floor 4
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Bromley, floor 9
2-5 p.m.: Bromley, floor 8
Second-year student move-in schedule, Friday:
8-11 a.m.: Bromley, floor 7;
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Bromley, floor 6;
2-5 p.m.: Adams, Hoover, Luchs, Tanaka, floors 1 and 4;
Second-year student move-in schedule, Saturday:
8-11 a.m: Bryan, Bush, Read, Voigt, Washington, Carr, Dougan, Ewing, Sowle, Wray, floors 1 and 4; Convo, James, Bromley, floor 3; River Park, floor 2
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Bryan, Bush, Read, Voigt, Washington, Adams, Carr, Dougan, Ewing, Hoover, Luchs, Sowle, Tanaka, Wray, floor 3; James, floors 1 and 4; Bromley, floor 2; River Park, floors 3, 4, and 5
2-5 p.m.: Bryan, Bush, Read, Voigt, Washington, James, Adams, Carr, Dougan, Ewing, Hoover, Luchs, Sowle, Tanaka, Wray, floor 2; River Park, floors 6, 7 and 8
