By Allan Brown
ANews Editor
While Gerald Moore Jr. hasn’t hit the gridiron in years, the leadership skills he developed while serving as a captain for the Ohio University football team remain.
Those skills — and his personal experiences — have taken him in an entirely different direction, working with athletes in a very different way.
Now, 10 years after graduation, the former standout defensive back leads his own organization that is focused on educating athletes and the general public about the benefits of medical cannabis.
Athletes and Cannabis (A&C) was found by Moore more than two years ago. He then joined the Green Environmental Outreach (GEO) program about a year later.
(GEO) is a Springfield-based nonprofit group founded by Kenneth Tyree. The group is focused on providing cost-free avenues to health and wellness made available to the city’s historically disenfranchised communities and neighborhoods. Moore serves as its president.
Specifically, in an effort to proactively combat the food and medicine desert that is Springfield’s Southwest quadrant, GEO has launched a cooperative initiative to transform abandoned properties into community gardens maintained by GEO members. The gardens will provide healthy, organic, cost-free produce to individuals and families in the 45505 and 45506 zip codes.
Additionally, GEO is raising funds to construct and staff a mobile medic unit that will engage Springfield’s disenfranchised and predominantly minority neighborhoods, providing cost-free preventative healthcare options. This particular effort is under the advisement of Dr. Surender Neravetla, of Mercy Health Springfield Regional Hospital, and is primarily focused on healthcare issues that intrinsically affect the nation’s African American population.
A&C is an off-shoot of GEO and is doing business as a part of the latter organization.
Moore’s own personal experiences using cannabis contributed to his desire to form a group that would educate the public — and specifically fellow athletes — about the drug.
“I began consuming in high school and it was frowned upon,” Moore said. “I got to OU and realized many of my peers continued, but it was illegal. We were treated often and athletes were often demonized and treated differently based on their consumption. I started Athletes & Cannabis in 2020, during the pandemic. Our main goal is to empower, educate and end the stigma behind cannabis consumption when it comes to athletes and the general public.”
While cannabis use is still a hot-button issue, what may be changing are public perceptions of its benefits.
And that’s what Moore is hoping for in promoting the medicinal use of marijuana to athletes.
“I never got into trouble because I typically didn’t smoke during the season and when I used it, I used it for calming purposes,” said Moore, who played for OU from 2009-2012. He sat out most of the 2010 season due to an injury to the bone in the middle of his foot in the first game of that campaign. That injury sidelined him until the New Orleans Bowl that year when he realized after about two snaps that he still wasn’t fully capable of playing an entire game.
During that bowl game, “two or three guys failed their drug test,” he said. He explained that typically players were tested for steroids during the regular season and, in general, only for marijuana by the NCAA during bigger, post-season games.
That accounts for why many collegiate athletes who are using cannabis don’t actually get caught — even today.
Additionally, he added that most of the “players who are using it don’t publicize it.”
That’s where A&C comes in. That’s why he initially formed his organization.
“I’m using the nonprofit as a vessel and sharing stories with (among others) NFL and MLB players,” he said.
“Most of the athletes that your kids love are smoking weed,” he said, explaining that “I’m trying to desensitize people and end the stigma.”
He explained that it’s important to educate the public on cannabis.
“Educating yourself is essential because cannabis affects everyone differently,” he said in a release from the Athletes 4 Care website and independent from his interview with the Athens News, which recently profiled his organization. “Also, decades of demonization and propaganda by our government means people have to reprogram their minds to understand that cannabis is not a gateway drug or a bad thing ...”
“I’m a medical cannabis patient,” who, at the age of 32, suffers from “chronic pain and arthritis...That’s why I started to speak out. Research is saying that cannabis is good for a myriad of conditions, including pain and trauma,” he told The ANews.
When asked if those conditions could be attributed directly to his playing days, he said, “I would assume so.”
Moore has no idea if he suffered chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, because he went on to explain that players cannot be diagnosed for it until after their deaths.
Ironically, he said that the current laws in Ohio state that cannabis can be used by those suffering from the ailment, which makes no sense to him.
Moore explained exactly what qualifies people for the medical use of cannabis.
“There are 23 different ailments in which a doctor can recommend marijuana (cannabis). Also, recommendations must come from an approved cannabis doctor. There are only 53 dispensaries up and running throughout the entire state,” he said, adding, “Most suburbs in Columbus have a moratorium against cannabis which makes it challenging at times to have access to cannabis medicine in close proximity for many.
“I was diagnosed with chronic pain from arthritis in both of my ankles. CTE, PTSD are also two ailments that are covered in the program which are closely linked to football,” he said.
While he feels current athletes are still using cannabis, his group mainly focuses on retired ones.
“Collegiate athletes are still tested and some pro athletes are as well, but they’ve lowered the penalties in some leagues. I’ve focused mainly on retired athletes and normal people who train and perform at high levels like athletes,” Moore said.
Moore is pleased with how many his organization has reached in a short amount of time.
“We’ve reached hundreds of athletes who have been motivated and inspired by our movement. Our organization creates a safe space and platform for athletes to have community, and a space to share their stories without judgement,” he said, adding, that “We use social media to educate and empower our community through stories and information. We also connect with doctors organizations and other (organizations) to educate those that surround athletes.”
Moore’s post-graduate career has taken him in many directions, but he feels this new organization is his true calling and he’s fully devoted to it.
“Post grad I tried out with the Oakland Raiders in 2013. After being cut, I moved into doing sales, marketing, advertising, business development, and sports performance coaching and training,” he said.
Originally born in upstate New York and raised in Maryland, Moore’s degree is in healthcare administration. He currently lives in Columbus.
Moore is currently advocating for changes in marijuana laws and feels that it should it be legal across the boards for everyone.
“Yes, I am lobbying for changes for full legalization, decriminalization, adult use, and home grow in the state,” he said.
“It’s should be 100% legal across the board.”
For information on Moore’s group, you can follow follow the group on its Athletes & Cannabis Facebook and YouTube pages.
