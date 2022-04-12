By John Hutmacher
Athens NEWS Contributor
The foundation for Memorial Health System’s latest four-story emergency healthcare facility may be just months old, but the idea of growing its footprint in regions in and around the southeast quadrant of Ohio is one it has been pursing for nearly a century.
The freestanding emergency department located on Columbus Road is slated to open in summer of 2023, joining MHS’s Athens Department of Primary Care and Athens Department of Specialty Care, which includes cardiology, general surgery, orthopedic surgery, podiatry, lifestyle medicine and ear, nose and throat care.
“For almost 100 years now our mission has been to serve Southeastern Ohio,” said Scott Cantley, MHS president and CEO. “We’ve continued to grow and stretch ourselves out in the region, trying to create greater access to make our services more available to our patients.”
With its latest campus addition going up, MHS will continue to grow its unique brand of comprehensive health care service offerings in the area in an effort to meet the demand for quality health care across the region.
The $100 million project encompasses 80 thousand square feet in a collaborative effort that brings together MHS specialists – including providers from its own regency program – with familiar physicians already in Athens. Doctors like Dr. Jason Reed, orthopedist, Kathleen Bertuna, OBGYN, Dr. Rebecca Schuster, ear, nose and throat, Dr. Nicholas DiMassa, podiatry, and others will bring an added level of comforting assurance to patients receiving care on the fourth-floor outpatient surgical wing.
On levels two and three, as many as 30 providers will provide a wide array of health care services, with the second floor dedicated to providing services that include ultra sound, blood work, CT scans, and other imaging services.
Emergency room services offered on the first floor will put patients in the capable hands of physicians following the model utilized by Memorial’s Belpre ER, which was recently rated among the top 10 percent in the nation for patient satisfaction.
The fully equipped Athens ER wing will include the latest technology and resources, enabling physicians to treat a wide range of emergency conditions that include chest pain, stroke, trauma injuries, severe pain, broken bones, cuts, burns and more.
The new ER will be MHS’s fifth campus operating in the region, a testament to its commitment to saving lives.
“Growing through Athens County was a great opportunity for us to do the thing we do really well, which is providing emergency care and surgical procedures,” Cantley said. “We think that’s why there has been so much excitement and response in the community. We provide great customer service for patients, and they will be delighted by being able to stay home instead of going to Columbus or elsewhere for care as they have done in the past.
“We’re looking to be a great partner with the whole medical community in Athens. We think adding more physicians and specialists in Athens is a good thing for everyone. We look forward to being a good member of that community in whatever capacity we can serve.”
