Athens City Council rung in the New Year during its first meeting Monday with new members — and a big slate of priorities to tackle this year.
Athens City Council swore in four new elected members Monday, including Micah McCarey and Ben Ziff (at-large), as well as Solveig Spjeldnes (Ward 1, the west side) and Alan Swank (Ward 4, near east side). Ziff and McCarey were appointed to council in 2021 after the departures of Peter Kotses and Beth Clodfelter, respectively.
The newly elected members join incumbent members members Sarah Grace, Jeffrey Risner, Sam Crowl, and Council President Chris Knisley. Risner was named president pro tem during Monday’s meeting due to his senior status.
The Athens NEWS contacted all members of Council to ask them to share their priorities for this session. Grace declined to comment for the story.
Solveig Spjeldnes — Ward 1
Spjeldnes said her top priorities are learning the ropes as an incoming member and being a diligent member of the two committees she is serving on: Finance and Personnel and Planning and Development.
“Those (committees) have considerable impact on overall city operations,” Spjeldnes said. “(I will) be task-oriented and detail-oriented — following where the monies are going and where they’re not going — so I can be a good steward of city funds.”
Spjeldnes also says she hopes to make sure “people are feeling heard.”
She said she will be available to meet people either virtually or safely in-person every Monday between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. While she will be available at other times, she said she wants to set aside time to hear from constituents.
“I want to make sure people see me as someone they can contact easily,” Spjeldnes said. “I want to make sure I will set aside that time to meet with people.”
Spjelnes invited residents to contact her at sspjeldnes@athenscitycouncil.com
Jeffrey Risner — Ward 2
Risner said one of his priorities is seeing flash flood mitigation along Coates Run near Richland Avenue, which experienced heavy flash flooding last year. The city is clearing brush, he said, but he would like to see the work “continue and get further upstream.”
Citywide, Risner said another priority is completing legislation and helping the administration get started on a new headquarters for the Athens Fire Department. The current headquarters on Columbus Road is dangerously out-of-date and not sturdy enough to store large modern trucks.
Sam Crowl — Ward 3
Crowl will focus on consolidating and examining programs and ordinances passed during council's last session. One program specifically, Crowl said, is short-term rentals. In December, council passed several ordinances that established a permit process for short-term rentals, allowing the city to collect a hotel tax. He said he wanted to monitor and make sure rental units were getting licensed and the tax was collected.
“That’s really where I am right now, not looking at any major new initiatives,” Crowl said.
Another area Crowl said he wanted to focus on was the city’s finances, and bringing the Athens Arts, Parks and Recreation department back toward profitability after the upheavals caused by the pandemic. He said he is currently working in his own capacity to improve some of the programs offered.
“Keep a close eye, get the programming back on track and those revenues so we don't have to continue to subsidize that department through the CARES act and (American Rescue Plan) funds."
Alan Swank — Ward 4
Swank categorized his priorities as "unfinished business," "existing business" and "new business."
Unfinished business, he said, is the city’s racial equity review and training. In June 2020, Athens City Council declared racism a public health crisis and resolved to complete a racial equity review of the city.
In July 2021, council approved spending $91,000 from the city's general fund for mandatory racial equity training for city employees through the National League of Cities.
“Council passed a resolution and here we’re entering 2022 — neither comprehensive review or the training has taken place,” Swank said.
During Monday's meeting, Athens Mayor Steve Patterson announced that the initial surveys for the training had arrived.
Existing business, Swank said, is to review the city’s composting program. Swank, an early adopter of the pilot program at his residence, said few people remained in the program.
“I believe in the program, we need to fix it a little bit,” Swank said.
In terms of new business, Swank said he wants to look at trash rates for renters versus homeowners (renters pay for an extra trash can) and also bring short-term rental operators to the table when reviewing how the current ordinance is going.
Micah McCarey — At-large
McCarey, like Crowl, wants to continue to build on work the city has already done, such as monitoring short-term rentals as they are implemented.
Additionally, McCarey said he wants to carry on diversity and inclusion work from previous session into 2022, with a focus on implementing the racial equity and leadership training through the NLC.
One of his main priorities, however, is work on the city’s 2040 comprehensive plan, published in December 2020. McCarey will be sitting on the Planning and Development Committee.
“From diversity, equity and inclusion, to arts, parks and rec to sustainablity to the economy — I know its going to be an important challenge that we’re reacting to those external forces, but we need to make sure we’re focused on progress as well,” McCarey said.
McCarey also noted that safety amid a coronavirus surge will be another top priority of Council in early 2022.
Ben Ziff — At Large
Ziff said his top priority “right out of the gate” is to help food vendors in Athens. He said he has been in contact with James Wanke, whose Hot Shots food truck has racked up numerous fines from the city for operating without a license, on how to “improve life for food vendors based on what they need.”
Ziff also said he was interested in pursuing projects to revitalize the west side, which he doesn't want to “get delayed again for some other reason.” The Athens Messenger reported an effort in 2018 to categorize parts of the west side as a “revelopment district.”
Editor's note: a previous version of this article incorrectly shared Member Solveig Spjeldnes' email. It has been corrected with the accurate email address.
