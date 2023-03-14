Every face tells a story.
And some are easier to read than others.
Jamieson McVicar's eyes light up and his face becomes decidedly more relaxed when discussing his girlfriend, his dog, his family and his love for hockey.
He's admittedly a people person who enjoys talking to anyone he meets.
However, some discussions are more difficult to have than others.
Behind the glass of the hockey rink that's been a part of his life for almost all of his 23 years is a face of someone many - outside his circle of family and friends - would never know.
It's hard to fathom when talking to McVicar that despite the outward smile and outgoing personality he now possesses, his face was once the face of depression.
It's a diagnosis McVicar has tackled and one that he has risen above, yet it is one that is still fresh in his mind and he wants to talk about.
Mental health issues are a sensitive topic to be sure, but the Ohio University assistant men's hockey coach is more than willing to discuss his own struggles. It's McVicar's hope that by sharing his story he will inspire others who face some of the same battles he once dealt with to realize that there is, indeed, light at the end of the tunnel.
McVicar credits his story having a happy ending to "a great supporting cast" - including his parents and a sister he "is really, really close to" - who listened and encouraged him to seek help.
He realizes that not everyone dealing with mental health issues has that same strong support system.
And that's another reason why he wants to tell his story.
"I'm trying to be an advocate for people who are struggling," McVicar told the Athens News in why he is willing to open up about his own struggles. "It's one of those things that is so frowned upon to talk about, especially with men. There's definitely a stigma about talking about it and I want to be a vessel to help others."
McVicar feels that sharing his personal battles is equally therapeutic to both him and those he hopes to reach by discussing what led him to seek therapy a few years ago.
That's a decision he has never regretted.
It was one, however, that took some time for McVicar to decide upon.
For McVicar, his struggles started during his senior year at Davies High School in his native Fargo, ND.
When what he had expected to be a personal breakout season as a forward for the school's hockey team didn't quite go as planned, self doubt and fear set in.
While that can happen to the best of us, imagine what it does to an 18-year-old?
"My senior year, I was really excited for it and, as a team, I really wanted to have a good season," McVicar said.
However, things weren't quite turning out the way McVicar had envisioned them playing out and that’s when the self-doubt, the anxiety and the depression started setting in.
"I wasn't playing well midway through the year. I was starting to struggle with sleeping, eating - with everything."
McVicar recalls that even when he would have a good game, those same struggles remained.
That's because while it might have been a good game on the stat sheet, in McVicar’s mind, it still wasn’t quite good enough.
"I just remember playing a seemingly good game from the outside, but on the inside I would be so disappointed that I didn't meet the expectations I had set for myself. I would just go home and feel so upset that I wouldn't be able to eat, fall asleep, or explain to anyone what was wrong in my head," he said.
Thoughts like that not only affected McVicar’s life both on and off the ice, it played a major role in a decision he made after he finished playing his senior season at Davies.
Despite having offers to play junior hockey upon his graduation from high school, McVicar said he was becoming "scared of what the future held."
...."My mental health wasn't good, I just wasn't in the right space to do it," McVicar confessed.
"I went through a very scary period. I went to a really, really dark spot for sure. I definitely knew I needed to get help," he said.
Realizing that, he admitted, was half the battle.
Keeping an open dialogue with both his family and friends, McVicar decided to seek therapy during that senior year of high school and was diagnosed with depression, anxiety and Obsessive-compulsive Disorder.
"I had to be vulnerable and I think being vulnerable was hard," McVicar said of his discussions with his therapist.
However, following successfully beginning to conquer his problems - without the use of any prescription drugs - McVicar started to see a light at the end of the tunnel. He now wants to help those who may have trouble dealing with the same issues he has dealt with.
After he started to see a positive change in his mental health, he went back to the sport he is passionate about and started coaching youth
"I focused on myself and started becoming healthy (both mentally and physically). I found my niche and knew it's where I wanted to be. After a year away from hockey, I knew that I wanted to stay involved."
Now, a self-described completely "open book," McVicar said he is in a good place, though he did return to therapy for a short time in between his high school years and coming to Athens "just to make sure I was on the right path."
That's what McVicar's story is partially all about.
Admitting he had a problem and then dealing with it, McVicar said he's now willing to not only discuss his struggles, but also what led him to his current role with the Bobcats' hockey team, which is ranked No. 2 in the nation in the final regular season American Collegiate Hockey Association's computer rankings.
Although his battle with mental health issues is certainly part of McVicar's story, there's more to any person's trajectory than just one chapter that defines them.
McVicar is no exception.
While he didn't grow up in the State of Hockey - Minnesota gets that honor - Fargo was close enough to the border of the Land of 10,000 Lakes that playing hockey at a young age was a natural for him.
"I was probably three when I started skating and started playing youth hockey by the time I was four," McVicar said, admitting that it didn't hurt having a father from the Great White North to push the sport's narrative on him. "My dad was from Canada, so as soon as I could walk, I started skating."
Having always played forward, McVicar's passion for the game led him from youth hockey to his high school stint and now to coaching the sports he loves.
McVicar received his bachelor's degree in sports management, with a minor in business, from North Dakota State University last December while already beginning his coaching stint in Athens.
OU was a perfect fit for him and Bobcats Head Coach Lionel Mauron said that McVicar was just what his team needed.
"We had good conversations about his career plans and his coaching aspirations, it was very important to me to hire someone who is energetic and passionate about coaching. Jamieson checked all these boxes and as I got to learn more about his personality, it became clear he would be a great fit," Mauron said.
"Jamie comes across as a very confident person, but he has a big heart, always caring about the well being of the people around him first. He cares about players, and he wants to make sure they are treated very professionally. He has raised the expectations of our program and has brought a new wind to our staff," Mauron added.
McVicar's path to Athens came following two years as an assistant coach at West Fargo-Sheyenne, where his mother teaches.
"I needed an internship credit and I didn't want to stay in Fargo and I felt ready to take the next step, so I started cold-calling and emailing hundreds of coaches. I'd send them a cover letter and resume saying what I could do."
One of those universities McVicar interviewed with led to his current role with the Bobcats.
"I interviewed at Long Island University and their current director of operations used to work here with Lio."
After he and Mauron spoke things started to happen pretty quickly and within four months of initially sending inquiries out, McVicar was beginning to become fully established as both a coach and student at OU.
"I finished my bachelor's degree online and started taking classes here in January," McVicar said. He expects to receive his masters in coaching education in the Spring of 2024.
Being an assistant coach "pays for my education and I receive a stipend."
To help make ends meet financially, McVicar also works part-time at the Athens Country Club, which is a perfect fit for the self-admitted golf enthusiast.
While that helps balance McVicar's checkbook, he admits it's been difficult at times to balance his studies with his coaching and golf position.
"It's pretty hard," McVicar said. "Probably in terms of workload and balance, this is probably the busiest I've been in my whole life."
While he's busy, McVicar is also happy with the environment here at OU and it is a move that he is glad he made.
"I like it here. The atmosphere in terms of hockey is one of the best I've ever seen," McVicar said of the Bobcats hockey faithful that not only pack Bird Arena for most games, but also of the reception he's received from strangers on the street who will notice him sporting OU hockey attire and ask him what role he plays with the team.
"I'll be asked what my connection is to OU hockey when at the grocery store. People really love it and care about it. This campus is the best and I'm learning from Lio and I'm learning from the players."
Spending 40-plus hours with his coaching duties, on top of his studies and part-time golf position doesn't leave much time for McVicar, but he feels he is balancing things the best he can.
He has his girlfriend, Jenna, who moved to Athens in January, and their Cowboy Corgi, Bodhi, to thank, in part, for that balance.
And once the season is over, McVicar will return to his native North Dakota and recharge, albeit still with a balance of hockey taking prominence during his time off from OU.
"I will coach a couple of hockey camps back in Fargo and my girlfriend has a lake place in Minnesota," where McVicar can finally take some time for much-needed relaxation.
"I miss high school hockey in North Dakota. I loved coaching high school hockey and I miss my family for sure," McVicar said of the only pitfalls to his move to Athens.
Of course, even during his vacation time he will still have an eye on improving as a coach, a position he said he has definitely grown into over the years - not just at OU but in his other coaching jobs.
"My main focus here is skill acquisition," McVicar said, adding that in his relatively short time with the Bobcats he feels he has grown in several areas that will serve him well in his future coaching endeavors.
And Mauron has been impressed with what he’s seen from McVicar, noting that his assistant coach has helped an already talented roster of players become even more successful in their roles with the team.
"Jamie is very different than Trent Johnson (the Bobcats other assistant coach) and I. He runs on emotions and brings a lot of creative ideas to our coaching staff. He has experience working on skill development and he has done a phenomenal job working with players individually, breaking down their game and improving their abilities. He is the reason all the players on our roster are contributing to our success," Mauron said.
McVicar added that "I think I've learned what players need," he said. "They don't necessarily need to be taught anything (at the collegiate level), they just need to learn to do it better."
That would be the main difference from coaching a college team as opposed to a high school squad or at a hockey camp, he thinks.
When questioned as to whether his age has been a problem with coaching guys who are around the same age as he is, McVicar said he thought it could have been problematic when he accepted the position, but that everything has worked out well with that aspect of his job.
"As a coach, I'm someone to talk to. Rather than be a coach 24/7, I get to be more of a person. I knew that there would be a little bit of a learning curve because I still wanted them to respect me (despite the similarities in age). Once I got going I found out that they trust me and were receptive (to his coaching style.)
"The players have been good about that (respecting his ability). It's not my position to be super hard on them. I'm more of someone to talk to.
..."I know what I am knowledgeable about and capable of." In that aspect, "I kind of just jumped right in."
And McVicar said that Mauron's strengths have played in quite nicely to what the assistant coach has needed to improve his own coaching skills.
"Lio's really good at structure. I have learned about the structural side of hockey and systems," McVicar said.
All that should benefit McVicar once he graduates.
He hopes he can stay in Athens longer than just the two years of his graduate program. If not, coaching somewhere else is definitely in the cards for him.
"I'd like to either be coaching or in hockey operations. I can't really imagine not working inside of hockey. I want to see where I can take this," he said, adding a vital caveat to that statement by noting that "It's super important for me that when I come to work, it's something I'm passionate about."
And having successfully dealt with the issues that once took him away from the sport he loves, McVicar is now on the right path to seeing his future career goals come to fruition.
"I'm in a good place today," McVicar said, ending the interview with an important message to those who may battle with some of the same issues he once struggled with.
"If you're struggling with anything, don't be afraid to reach out for help. It's not a weak thing to tell someone you're struggling. It's probably the strongest thing you can do."
