OU Purple Heart

Editor’s Note: Beginning with this issue of The Athens News we have a new semi-regular feature researched and contributed by OU graduate Michael A Massa, J.D., entitled Bobcat Bulletin, which will feature vignettes and interesting sidenotes pertaining to the University.

Massa may also, in the future, be expanding upon the more popular ones.

You can reference his private Facebook website here: (https://www.facebook.com/MichaelsAngeloMassa)

These clips are reprinted from his site.

