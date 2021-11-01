By Cole Behrens
Athens NEWS Associate Editor
Ohio University’S Scripps College of Communication will offer a new course spring semester on music marketing and strategies of record labels, taught by the manager of a Grammy-nominated hip hop duo.
The course will be co-taught by Amaechi Uzoigwe, manager of Run the Jewels, and Josh Antonuccio, associate professor and director of the School of Media Arts and Studies, according to an Ohio University press release.
Run the Jewels is a collaboration between Brooklyn-based rapper and producer El-P and Atlanta-based rapper Killer Mike.
The course, MDIA 4903: Record Labels, Marketing, and Distribution, will teach students marketing and outreach across traditional and emerging music platforms, entrepreneurship, and monetization strategies from the management, label, and artist vantage point, according to the release.
“I’m humbled and honored to be joining Professor Josh Antonuccio as a visiting industry professional next semester for his excellent music business course at Ohio University,” Uzoigwe said in a statement. “Being able to share my knowledge, experience and insights with aspiring music professionals and artists is a small way of repaying the community which has been so rewarding to me.”
Antonuccio emphasized Uzoigwe’s expertise in managing the Run the Jewels brand presence.
“Amaechi has been at the forefront of entrepreneurial management and his insight will prove crucial for Ohio University students,” Antonuccio said. “His ability to broadcast and integrate the Run the Jewels brand across multiple platforms and successful partnerships is truly remarkable.”
The course was created to build direct pipelines to the music industry for Ohio University students, Antonuccio said in the release. He has brought guest speakers to his classes each semester, both in person and virtually. Being able to learn and work with an experienced industry professional for multiple weeks, while getting real-time feedback on project work, was the logical next step, he said.
“Getting as much direct input from leaders and change agents from within the music industry is imperative,” Antonuccio said in a statement. “The industry space is once again being re-imagined in real time, so having an active manager and entrepreneur to provide instruction and feedback is an exclusive opportunity for Ohio University students.”
Throughout the semester, students will create marketing plans and active strategies for album releases in 2022 and will assess new distribution models and opportunities for artist engagement, according to the release.
Uzoigwe has been involved with Ohio University students at past events in the Scripps College, including being one of the keynote speaker at this year’s Ohio University Music Industry Summit, where he joined Killer Mike and fellow manager Will Bronson for a conversation about managing and building the business of Run the Jewels, according to the release.
“I’m really looking forward to working with Amaechi,” Antonuccio said. “As a serial entrepreneur and creative thinker in the music industry, he is a leader that continually inspires me.”
Uzoigwe is a New York City-based manager, label head, entrepreneur and investor in the creative arts, with a history of managing companies and campaigns, while also establishing himself as a pioneer in music, a champion of artists, an award-winning marketer, content creator, thought leader and community builder, according to the release.
As Run the Jewels manager, he oversees all aspects of the group’s enterprise which includes music, ﬁlm and television, publishing, touring, marketing and e-commerce, as well as their apparel and technology businesses, the release said.
Uzoigwe is also the founding chairman of A2IM and is faculty at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, according to the release. He is graduate of the University of Michigan’s College of Literature, Science and the Arts.
