This photo, from the William E. Peters collection at Ohio University, shows the flood of 1940 from the south Bridge, which took Richland Avenue over the Hocking River. The flooded area on the right of the bridge is where OU’s West Green is today.

The Southeast Ohio History Center presents the work of William E. Peters, Athens County engineer, attorney and historian, at the Lyceum Luncheon Series at noon Aug. 17 at the History Center, 24 W. State St., Athens.

Peters left a remarkable legacy regarding land in Ohio and history in Athens County from the time he arrived in the 1870s until he died in 1952. Ohio University has recently begun to digitize The Peters Papers, which have been held for the past half century in the Alden Library Archives. Some of Peters’ work has recently been made available to the general public online.


  

