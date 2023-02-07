Attend Lover's Masquerade To Support SEORA

The Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance (SEORA) is presenting the second annual Lover’s Masquerade on Saturday from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. at the Ridges Auditorium. The masquerade is an annual fundraiser for the organization.

“This event gives a welcoming space for all people to dress to impress, have fun, and raise money for a good cause,” Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance President Chris Nevil said.


