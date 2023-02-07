The Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance (SEORA) is presenting the second annual Lover’s Masquerade on Saturday from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. at the Ridges Auditorium. The masquerade is an annual fundraiser for the organization.
“This event gives a welcoming space for all people to dress to impress, have fun, and raise money for a good cause,” Southeastern Ohio Rainbow Alliance President Chris Nevil said.
SEORA’s mission is to provide education, support, resources and outreach to the region’s LGBT population. During the past year, SEORA has also supported the community through a backpack and clothing giveaway before school started among other forms of local outreach.
Nevil said the Lover’s Masquerade has something for everyone. Maybe make plans to take a keepsake photo under a balloon arch or against a themed backdrop.
“We will have dancing, an appetizer bar, drinks (alcoholic and non-alcoholic), tarot card readers, a psychic medium, and also a quiet, sensory space for those requiring somewhere to escape the noise for a bit,” he said.
Nevil said money raised at the event would be used to support activities at Athens Pride Fest in June.
“This event will help us recover from COVID where we had a substantial loss in fundraising and donations,” he said. “Ultimately, the funds from this event will be used for, new monthly events for our community, as well as Athens Pride Fest 2023.”
Tickets for individuals are $30 and for couples, $50. Attire is semi-formal or formal. Menu will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres. Masquerade masks cost $10 if you do not have one and Tarot readings will be $25 with a portion of the proceeds to support SEORA. Cash bar available with all drinks costing $5.
Miles Layton is Region Editor for APG Ohio.
