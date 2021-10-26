The Beacon School will be closed on Friday to honor a longtime bus driver who died over the weekend.
Scott A. Crum, 43, of Chauncey, passed away at his home on Sunday, Oct. 24. He had been employed as a bus driver for 13 years.
Beacon School Superintendent Kevin Davis announced Tuesday the school, run by the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities, would be closed on Friday to allow staff and students to attend services for Crum. School will return as normal on Monday, Nov. 1.
“Scott was a gentle man and a great driver who always greeted everyone with a smile,” Davis said in the Facebook post announcing his death. “Scott was loved and appreciated by all of the students, staff, and his coworkers. He was certainly one of the good guys.”
Crum loved working as a driver for the Beacon School, according to his obituary. He was an avid Harley Davidson rider and Cleveland Browns fan amd belonged to the Redman Lodge of Athens.
In addition to his mother, Crum is survived by his sister, Lynn (John) Brice of Chauncey; brother, Ronnie (Chris) Crum Jr. of Chauncey; niece and nephew, Caitlyn Brice and Robert Brice; and special friend.
In a previous interview, Davis said he appreciates the Beacon bus drivers who work with children with developmental disabilities.
“When you’re with us, you’re more than a bus driver — you’re driving a bus, you’re also taking care of people who have significant needs and challenges,” Davis said.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday in the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette Street in Nelsonville, with Rev. Gary Alton officiating. Interment will be in Hilltop Cemetery in Millfield.
