Ohio University announced Tuesday that long-time administrator Jenny Hall-Jones will be leaving the university in Jan. 2022 to become vice president for student affairs at Grand Valley State University in Michigan.
Hall-Jones has served as interim vice president for student affairs since September 2020, when former VP Jason Pina announced that he was leaving for a job with New York University.
OU announced a search committee for vice president for students affairs on Sept. 1, 2021, led by Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion Gigi Secuban and Scott Titsworth, dean of the Scripps College of Communication. On Nov. 10, the committee revealed the names of three finalists for the position: Jeanine Ward-Roof, vice president for student affairs at Ferris State University in Michigan; Tierney Bates, assistant vice chancellor at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill; and Hall-Jones.
Hall-Jones' departure from Ohio University was revealed Tuesday in an announcement that Sherman would relaunch the VP search in the new year and a leadership transition plan would be announced as soon as possible.
She could not be reached for comment.
Hall-Jones earned a bachelor's degree in criminology/sociology from Ohio University in 1995. She began working for the Department of Housing and Residence Life as a resident director in 1996 while pursuing a master's degree in college student personnel. She was named assistant director of Residence Life in July 2002, a position she held for five years before her appointment as assistant to the vice president for student affairs in December 2007. In July 2009, she was named assistant dean of students. She completed a doctoral degree in higher education at OU in 2011.
In 2013, Hall-Jones was appointed as associated vice president for student affairs and dean of students.
During Bobcat Student Orientation, Hall-Jones taught incoming Ohio University students how to think about consent using ordering a pizza as a metaphor. The talk is well-known among students.
In civic work, she is actively involved on the Board of the Central Ohio Red Cross and the Athens Ohio Community Relations Commission, according to her Ohio University profile. She also has served on the Board of the Ohio College Student Personnel Association, as communications director and later president.
In a statement, Ohio University President Hugh Sherman said Hall-Jones was a valuable member of Ohio University administration, noting her work in student advocacy.
“Jenny has been a strong leader and advocate for our students for almost three decades,” Sherman said. “We are grateful for her service and wish her all the best in her future endeavors. She will be missed.”
Grand Valley State University announced Wednesday that Hall-Jones would become its first-ever vice president for student affairs. In a press release, GVSU President Dr. Philomena V. Mantella said Hall-Jones's focus on student well-being distinguished her from a national pool of candidates.
“Jenny has extensive experience working at all levels of student affairs,” Mantella said. “She has risen through the ranks at her current university, which gives her incredible depth. She is committed to inclusion and is an advocate for students, in keeping with our mission. Jenny is the ideal person to position our Student Affairs division to handle the challenges and complexities of campus life today and into the future.”
Corinne Colbert contributed to this report.
