Women on a Mission

Victoria Taylor — Owner

Anna Shields — SheEO

Anna wanted to add this: “We are so fortunate to have so many wonderful women working with us here at Snowville to help us carry out our mission. I would be happy to leave our names out of the cutline as I wished I had a picture to submit of the many women that work with us to keep us going.”

 Submitted Photo

We, the Women of Snowville Creamery, see you, the Women of Athens and beyond!

We’re grateful for the work that each of you do in this community and beyond, to make the world a better place! We are with you, we support you, and we’re grateful for you!


