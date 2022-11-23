We, the Women of Snowville Creamery, see you, the Women of Athens and beyond!
We’re grateful for the work that each of you do in this community and beyond, to make the world a better place! We are with you, we support you, and we’re grateful for you!
As per the A-News request, submitting an accomplishment that we feel is important for our community to know and support.
Snowville is a woman-owned company that has overcome great odds by facing everyday hurdles with a unique combination of grit and grace. We are strong. We work hard. We’re proud of and passionate about the work we do.
And we’re humble that we have been given the opportunity to make a difference to people and the planet. Our roots dig deep; our vision rises high. We are the maiden, and the maiden is with you.
