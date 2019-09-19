Athens is expected to see its own version of a coordinated international climate strike this Friday, with a number of events planned, including a “flash mob planting action,” a group bicycle ride through the city and Ohio University campus, and a “walk and roll parade uptown,” among many other activities.
According to a news release originating from the owners of Village Bakery in Athens, where many of the planned events will take place:
“On Sept. 20, young people and adults will strike to demand transformative action be taken to address the climate crisis. Building on a historic surge of student protests and strikes for climate action, the September 20 strike comes ahead of the United Nations Summit on Climate Change three days later, when world leaders will convene in New York with the goal of deepening their climate commitment. In over 150 countries, people are already pledging to organize events on Sept. 20 and during the Week of Action to follow.
With the global climate strike led by the youth climate strikers, the release said, “people will walk out of school and work to join mass marches and rallies, sit-ins and nonviolent direct action, connecting the climate movement to civic engagement.”
“The demonstration in Athens is intended to disrupt ‘business as usual’ on a busy Friday in September, to stop and give some thought to the dangerous climate we are creating for young people,” Bob O’Neil, who will be pumping bike tires and offering electric car rides at the event,” said in the news release. O’Neil is a co-owner of Village Bakery. “Climate chaos will bring many more disruptions if we keep on our current path, but there’s still time to prevent the worst outcomes, if we act now.”
Athens area students are leading the strikes along with community activists, the release said, demanding urgent climate action be taken by local, national, and global politicians. Strikers in Athens will skip school and work to gather in front of Village Bakery at 9 a.m. for a teach-in, Flash Mob planting, ‘food for thought’ potluck brunch, poster and T-shirt printing, a press conference at 11, followed at noon by a group bicycle ride and walk & roll uptown to highlight the climate emergency and demand strong action.
“I'd love to see a ton of my fellow OU students at the strike on Friday, because climate change is very much our problem and it casts a dim shadow on our future,” Sean Hollowell, a 20-year-old OU student, said in the release. “The time for complacency on climate action passed a long time ago, and it's clear that if our generation won't do anything about it, then no one will.”
“Nationally coordinated by Future Coalition and Youth Climate Strike,” the release said, “the effort includes youth organizations such as Earth Uprising, Fridays for Future USA, Extinction Rebellion-Youth, the Sunrise Movement, Zero Hour, Earth Guardians and International Indigenous Youth Council. Youth and adults, institutional and grassroots organizations, climate-focused and social justice groups are coming together as a unified front to demand the change needed to protect the future.”
Fifteen strikes are planned across Ohio, and hundreds more across the country and world, according to the release.
A full schedule for the day can be found by entering “Global Climate Strike” at Facebook and choosing the selection that has the local information.
