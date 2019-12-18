OhioHealth announced in April the construction of a new 30,000 square foot, two-story medical office building on the O’Bleness Hospital campus. Earthwork recently began on the project, according to a release from OhioHealth.
The $11.3 million project is on the land situated between the hospital at 55 Hospital Drive and the OhioHealth Urgent Care Athens building at 265 W. Union St. in Athens. Construction is scheduled to end in late October 2020 with move-in during November 2020. The new building is set to open in early December 2020, the release said.
As previously announced, the new facility will become the home of current Athens-based OhioHealth Physician Group Heritage College primary care practices, including those currently located at the Castrop Health Center, in Parks Hall, and on Columbus Road and West Union Street in Athens.
The facility also will serve as the home of an expanded Family Practice Residency Program and feature 5,000 square feet of additional space reserved to accommodate future growth, the release said. OhioHealth Physician Group Heritage College specialty practices will remain in the Castrop Health Center, allowing both patients and providers easy access to the hospital and its services.
