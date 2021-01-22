Athens City Council

Athens City Council. File photo by Kayla Beard

With the Feb. 3 filing deadline to run in the primary election just over a week away, most Athens City Council incumbents have said they intend to seek another term but only two have officially filed petitions with the Athens County Board of Elections to get on the ballot.

As of Friday morning, at-large representative Beth Clodfelter, and City Council President Chris Knisely, both Democrats, have submitted the necessary paperwork to the Board of Elections to run in the upcoming primary. 

Ward representatives Sam Crowl, Chris Fahl and Jeffrey Risner — all Democrats— have all told The Athens NEWS they’re planning to seek re-election, but haven’t submitted their petitions yet. Risner said he would be submitting his petitions either Friday or Monday.

At-large representative Democrat Sarah Grace said she is collecting signatures to get on the ballot.

Democrats Pete Kotses, an at-large representative, and Arian Smedley, first ward representative, both announced in recent weeks that they wouldn’t seek another term. Smedley cited child care and her day job as reasons for not seeking re-election, while Kotses said he’s “too much of a moderate” to hold an elected office.

At least two candidates have announced plans to run for the open seats.

Solveig Spjeldnes, a former social work professor at Ohio University who accepted an early retirement deal last year, said last week she initiated a campaign for Smedley’s first ward seat as a Democrat. Although Spjeldnes said she had the requisite signatures needed to get on the ballot, she hasn’t filed any paperwork with the Board of Elections.

A Donkey Coffee manager, Ben Ziff, said in a Facebook post last week that he’s collecting signatures to run as a Democrat for Kotses’ at-large seat. He also has not filed any documentation with the Board of Elections.

The filing deadline for candidates who run as Independents, meaning they won’t participate in partisan primaries, is May 3.

