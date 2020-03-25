From the start, the Athens Township Zoning Commission had planned for a November ballot issue on a zoning plan for The Plains. That’s now looking less certain.
The commission postponed a public meeting scheduled for Tuesday night (March 25). The announcement was prompted by Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home coronavirus order.
The new date for the meeting is April 29 at The Plains Public Library, if all goes as planned.
The purpose of the meeting is to present a proposed zoning plan, including text and maps representing the recommendations of the five-member commission.
“The draft map and draft code are done,” said Commission Chair Sean Jones in an email. “They are simply waiting on feedback from the public before revisions will take place based on that feedback. This is the key next step to making a code that the residents of The Plains will be happy with.”
Jones said the entire draft code and map are available on the Athens Township Trustees website (https://athenstwp.com/) along with Frequently Asked Questions and a survey. He invited area residents to contact him at his commission email address (sean.jones.tpzc@gmail.com) with any questions they might have.
Asked whether the postponement will make it impossible to get on the fall ballot, Jones couldn’t say.
“I don’t think anyone can answer this question at this time,” he replied. “It seems likely that the Legislature and governor will acknowledge the delays and issues and present a work-around for the hundreds of similar ballot initiatives (around Ohio) that must be in the same circumstance.”
The General Election is Nov. 3, and the deadline for getting on the ballot is Aug. 5, according to Athens Township Trustee Steve Pierson.
Pointing out that the Zoning Commission’s proposal must be approved by the Athens County Regional Planning Commission and “material change” would require certain delays, Pierson acknowledged, “At best it is a very tight schedule.”
Despite state virus restrictions on public gatherings, only one regular Zoning Commission meeting has been missed, according to Jones.
“A great deal of the work was fortunately already done in preparation for the March 25 public meeting.” Jones said. “At the last meeting the members primarily discussed the feedback we had received from the survey created by Vice Chairman Brian Dearing.”
The “vast majority” of the feedback “has been very positive,” said Jones. “I think residents of The Plains are looking forward to gaining control of their community.”
Meanwhile, the Athens Township Trustees have closed the Plains Community Park building and canceled all building reservations until further notice. They have also closed the Plains Volunteer Fire Department building for public and non-emergency meetings until further notice.
However, a news release reported that “all emergency services of the Fire Department and the (township) road department are active, staffed and fully functional.”
