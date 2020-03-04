Several dozen local movers and shakers and other interested parties attended a meeting Sunday in Athens in order to “re-imagine” and pursue the sustainability and entrepreneurship goals of ReUse Industries, which closed down last month due to financial struggles.
While no concrete plans emerged from the meeting, which had been proposed by the ReUse board of directors, it did include serious brainstorming on how to proceed in the wake of ReUse’s precipitous downfall.
Debbie Phillips, chief executive director of area nonprofit Rural Action, reported that around 62 people participated in the meeting Sunday afternoon at Passion Works Studio in Athens. The meeting was co-hosted by Rural Action, ACEnet and Passion Works.
Among the participants, she said, were various players in the local sustainability arena, including former employees of ReUse Industries.
Phillips, who served as a neutral facilitator for the meeting, said people at the session divided into small groups to discuss a way forward after the dissolution of ReUse and its various subsidiary ventures (such as MakerSpace).
“We opened it up to ideas – for what might be possible ways forward,” Phillips said.
The small groups discussed issues such as governance of future projects that emerge from these discussions, funding, locations, partnerships and building a business model, she said.
She said one main goal of Sunday’s meeting was “brainstorming” whether there’s a way to save some of ReUse’s assets, both in terms of programs and physical items. “There’s a lot of potential for entrepreneurship and small business development with those shared resources,” she said.
Phillips said she took notes during the event on Sunday, and as soon as she has compiled them she’ll send them out to each of the small groups proposing next steps in its target area.
“We need to see if there’s people who are willing to follow up on next steps,” she said. “My view is that if there’s a path forward, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.”
Phillips said that currently no further sessions have been planned, though expects that some sort of follow-up meeting or meetings will be scheduled.
When the ReUse Industries board announced in February that the Athens-based nonprofit was closing due to financial issues, one of the board members said a meeting would be held in the near future to discuss how the community could re-imagine and pursue ReUse’s goals in the future. That’s the meeting that took place Sunday.
Brian Vadakin, a ReUse Industries board member who was designated as spokesperson for the board in February, laid the groundwork for a successor to ReUse in his statement on Feb. 5 announcing the closing of ReUse Industries and all of its sub-operations including the Athens Makerspace.
“ReUse hopes to engage local citizens and stakeholders in a public discussion in the near future of how the goals of ReUse might be re-imagined in a different form,” he wrote.
ReUse Industries, one of Athens County’s foremost practitioners and proponents of a zero-waste economy, announced Feb. 5 that it would cease all of its operations, due to an inability to “meet its financial obligations.” That included the Athens Makerspace, a large space that offered wood, fiber/fabric and metal shops, through classes and access to tools, offering a wide variety of industrial-grade equipment for community use.
In his Feb. 5 statement, board member Vadakin wrote, “Innovation comes with high risk, and in recent months ReUse has encountered serious, concurrent financial and operational challenges. The professionals serving on ReUse’s volunteer board, after intensive deliberations over the last few months, have decided that the current business model is not sustainable and will not allow ReUse to meet its financial obligations.”
In that statement, Vadakin summarized the various ReUse operations:
“ReUse Industries, in alignment with its 25-year history of innovation in the zero waste economy, launched multiple initiatives during the last decade.” These, he said, included “a thrift store focused on waste reduction and upcycling; community FixIt workshops that trained visitors to repair household items; the Tool Lending Library that made high-end tools available to visitors; the annual ReUse Competition for artists creating functional and artistic goods from reused materials; and most recently the Athens MakerSpace that offers workshops and a wide variety of industrial-grade equipment for community use.”
