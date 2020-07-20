The family of Collin Wiant last week sued an Athens store and its employees for negligence after it allegedly illegally sold a canister of nitrous oxide to an underage person, which resulted in the Ohio University student’s wrongful death.
Wiant’s parents, Wade and Kathleen Wiant who are co-administrators of their son’s estate, and their Columbus lawyer Rex H. Elliott filed the suit in the Athens County Court of Common Pleas against Silver Serpent. The store has two locations, one on North Court Street and another on East State Street, and the business primarily sells tobacco and vape products.
The lawsuit, which seeks a jury trial, alleged that James D. Wanke and Stephan B. Lewis improperly sold a canister of nitrous oxide, or “whippets,” to Joshua Androsac, an underage OU student and a member of the now-expelled Sigma Pi fraternity, which Wiant pledged at the time.
Through that sale, the Silver Serpent and its employees “recklessly failed” to ensure that Androsac was 21 years old, the state minimum age to purchase nitrous oxide, according to the suit. And it alleged that “a reasonably prudent person in defendants’ position” could have anticipated that Androsac would share the gas with other underage persons, creating the possibility of injury or harm to them.
Wiant reportedly got ahold of the nitrous oxide on Nov. 12, 2019 at 45 Mill St., a rooming house that was allegedly an unofficial annex of the fraternity chapter, where he was later found unresponsive. A 911 call was subsequently made at about 2:50 a.m. and Wiant died of asphyxiation due to nitrous oxide ingestion shortly after, according to the lawsuit.
"We filed suit against Silver Serpent for illegally selling the substance that killed Collin Wiant," Elliott said in a statement. "This combined with the horrific misconduct of the Sigma Pi fraternity and Sigma Pi International which was supposed to monitor all Sigma Pi chapters across the country yet created and enabled an environment of illegal hazing that led to the senseless death of an Ohio University freshman."
Androsac, Lewis, and Wanke were all recently criminally charged in connection to Wiant’s death, but their cases are still pending, according to a previous report in The NEWS.
Androsac was charged with permitting drug abuse, a felony of the fifth degree; hazing, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree; involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; two counts of trafficking in harmful intoxicants, felonies of the fifth degree.
Lewis was charged with trafficking in harmful Intoxicants, a felony of the fifth degree; and improperly dispensing or distributing nitrous oxide, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree. Lewis worked at Silver Serpent (and may still). Lewis also pleaded not guilty during his arraignment last month in Athens County Common Pleas Court, and was released on his own recognizance.
Wanke/Silver Serpent, LLC, was charged with involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; two counts of trafficking in harmful intoxicants, felonies of the fifth degree; involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the third degree; and improperly dispensing or distributing nitrous oxide, a misdemeanor of the fourth degree.
The Wiant family in February 2019 also sued Sigma Pi Fraternity’s Epsilon Chapter in Athens, and the Sigma Pi Fraternity’s international organization, seeking a jury trial for the wrongful hazing-related death of their son, The NEWS previously reported.
