Folks traipsing along hiking trails on The Ridges property in recent weeks might have wondered why groupings of four solar panels were set up near the trail in different locations, or why on some days, climbers were hauling themselves via ropes to the top of nearby tall trees.
It’s all part of a research project that fourth-year Ohio University Ph.D. candidate Kelsey Bryant has been conducting in the Ohio University Land Lab on The Ridges in Athens. Her adviser is professor David Rosenthal.
Bryant, who works in the Ecophysiology Lab in OU’s Plant Biology Department, and her small team are studying how mature trees respond to short-term weather variability, in order to get a picture of how different species of trees will respond to the stress of climate change, or “long-term weather” as Bryant characterized it.
That information on mature trees in the Eastern United States (for which there isn’t a lot of data) can help people who work with trees, such as land/forest managers, when they decide how to manage (or cut in some cases) different species of trees. It will accomplish this partly by showing which tree species are better at surviving – and continuing the essential task of sequestering carbon in order to forestall climate change – than others. That is, assuming some species react differently from others, though Bryant as a scientist isn’t pre-ordaining that result.
The NEWS interviewed Bryant in the field about her project on Sept. 29 and then in emails before and after.
“In our region, climate change models predict that water availability may become even more variable,” Bryant wrote in an email on Monday. “This means that we may have even more drastic swings between wet and dry years or even wet and dry months. A tree’s ability to respond to these swings between wet and dry will directly affect its survival and growth. What I want to know is if some trees may be better suited to responding to these swings than others.”
In the interview on Sept. 29, Bryant suggested that now is a good time to be looking at trees in the Athens area.
“What we’re seeing around here and what I’m measuring on a short-term scale is weather,” she explained. “(The weather has been) very variable. As we know living in Athens, last year it was incredibly wet; this year it has barely rained in the last month. So what we see in our area as far as climate change is concerned is more and more variability in weather patterns.”
In the scope of her Ph.D. project, Bryant hopes to learn how different species of trees react to changes in water availability.
“So what I’m interested in finding out is how an oak, that has one type of structure for pulling the water up, and a maple, that has a different type, how those two trees are going to change with their physiological response to this variability we see in water, so from a really wet year to a really dry year,” she said. “So we’re really looking at these short-term scales and looking at how they respond, and that matters in the long term, because it determines how much carbon they’re taking in – that’s important for carbon sequestration – and it matters for how much water they’re taking up. And really, it’s how much they’restressing themselves before they kind of close themselves down and say we can’t take it anymore.”
ACCORDING TO THE USDA Forest Service’s Northern Institute of Applied Climate Science, carbon sequestration in general, but especially in trees and other aboveground “carbon sinks” is an essential way that carbon dioxide gases in the atmosphere – a primary cause of climate change – can be neutralized. “Forests store large amounts of carbon, the Institute’s website states. “In the U.S., forests make up 90% of the U.S. carbon sink and sequester approximately 10% of U.S. CO2 emissions.”
The website continues, “Carbon is stored in the leaves, stems and other parts of plants when they absorb CO2 from the atmosphere and use it to grow. Trees are very important for carbon sequestration because they live a long time and, therefore, store their carbon for many years.”
Getting to one actionable aspect of Bryant’s ongoing forest study at OU, the Northern Institute’s website states that “forests can be managed to sequester greater amounts of carbon while still providing for wildlife, recreation, wood products, and other uses…
“Slight changes in forest management practices can improve the ability of forests to store carbon while still providing other benefits…”
Along these lines, Bryant said her team is compiling “snapshots” of how much carbon these trees are storing. “Think of this as their rainy-day fund, so when they do have to shut down because of stress, lack of water, or something, how much carbon do they have to play around with while their stomata (the tiny straw-like pores in leaves) are closed,” she said. “And things like that allow us to say, scaling up, and saying that these trees are sequestering a certain amounts of carbon, maybe some types are better at storing it; that’s going to be applicable to selective cutting, things like that…
On a bigger scale, she said, “What we study big scale is tree mortality. So what we really want to know is, long term, how are these trees going to respond to stress and which ones are going to die faster?”
THE WORK IS BEING done both in the trees and on the ground, with Bryant personally involved in both. However, since she needs to manage the project, she’s been relying on three friends – two of them Ohio University alums – who are adept at climbing trees to handle most of that part of the project.
On the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 29, Bryant was directing the action in the Ridges Land Lab, going from tree to tree (there’s 36 tall, mature trees currently being studied), examining the pairs of “sap flux” sensors inserted into each tree trunk several feet above the ground to gauge water movement in the tree. Each pair of sensors is covered by a square of reflective insulation, another visual clue that something unusual is transpiring in the woods on The Ridges.
Bryant explained the role of the aforementioned sap flux sensors. Both the upper and lower sensors measure the temperature of the moving water in the tree, but the upper probe is wrapped in a heating coil. When water isn’t moving, a sign of stress, the researchers see a big temperature difference between the two probes, as a result of the top one being artificially heated.
“However, when water is moving,” Bryant explained, “that heat is dissipated so there is a smaller temperature difference between the probes. To summarize, small temperature difference equals water moving fast; large temperature difference equals water moving slow. Water moving slow indicates that the tree has closed its stomata (tiny pores on leaves) and is no longer losing water but is also no longer taking in carbon dioxide.”
“When the stomata close, when these tiny pores close, because they’re too stressed, because it’s raining a lot, it’s not raining a lot, because something is changing in their environment – when that happens, it changes the rate of water movement and how much water is actually moving through that tree,” Bryant said.
In a follow-up email on Monday, Bryant explained that only 18 of the 36 trees under study are rigged for climbing. “So we climb 18 trees to collect leaf and branch tissue to measure water status inside the tree (water potential) and estimate carbon storage pools (sugar quantification),” she said.
To reach the top of the trees, Bryant and other climbers use what seems like an intricate system of ropes, hardly even coming into contact with the bark of the tree.
“We used a double-rope technique (referred to as DRT),” she explained. “This means that we are actually climbing the rope and not the tree, which is different from some arborist techniques. Our way of climbing is designed for research purposes and does not harm the tree.”
Climbing the tree allows Bryant and the other climbers to harvest branch and leaf tissue. “This the most important part,” she said, “because I cannot do measurements without samples, and many physiological measurements are performed on leaves.”
On Sept. 29, two plant biology undergraduates were sitting on a tarp near some of the trees being studied, using a pressure chamber to measure the water potential of leaves from each tree.
“Measuring water potential is a way of determining how stressed the tree is from a lack of water,” Bryant said. “They were also prepping leaf and branch samples for sugar quantification back in the lab. By determining how much sugar is in a leaf, we are estimating how much carbon is being stored by the tree (rather than being used for growth).”
Powering the heating elements in the upper sap flux probes in the 36 trees are several deep-cycle batteries, which are charged by sets of solar panels in each area where small groups of trees are being studied.
THIS PROJECT COULD HAVE been costly, though Bryant said she’s taken steps to do it as cheaply as possible.
For example, she said her team has been building its own equipment. Sap flow sensors are commercially available, she said, but cost around $350 apiece, which would mean the total for each tree being studied would be $700 (for a total of more than $25,000).
“I can build a sensor for roughly $6.50,” she added, “so now I’m averaging at $13 per tree (which is doable for a Ph.D. project budget). The financial difference is far worth the time sacrifice – it takes me about two hours to build a sensor and another hour to install it, but I have the help of lots of undergraduates.”
She figured out how to build the sensors by watching and reading online electronics tutorials and forums.
“After months of trial and error, I successfully built my first working sensor,” Bryant recalled. “It was hands down the most daunting and the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done. Now, I have written a detailed procedure for building and installing these sensors and have had multiple undergraduates successfully build sensors.”
She said she started building the equipment for the project in summer of 2017, and it took a year before it was ready to be installed on the Ridges. “Successful data collection in 2018 allowed me to get a grant to buy solar panels for 2019. Prior to the solar panels, I was just hiking the 50-pound batteries in and out every day!”
Solar panels used in the project were funded by a grant from OU’s Graduate Student Senate. “I wouldn’t have been able to do all this research without their help,” Bryant said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.