Nestled deep in the hills of rural Athens County, there’s a farm where the white bison roam.
The small herd of 14 bison – nine of them with coats in varying colors of white and silver – are a rare sight, located at a private, no-kill sanctuary at Earthstar Ranch near Amesville. The “white bison” are considered spiritually significant, and even sacred, by some Native American tribes. According to the National Bison Association, they only occur approximately once in a million births for American bison.
The bison at Earthstar – a collection of American bison and Canadian wood bison – are even more special because, regardless of their individual coloring, they all possess the genes for that coloration, meaning they have the potential to produce white-colored offspring.
Caretaker Cynthia Hart-Button – the founder and president of the non-profit White Bison Association – has been taking care of a group of white bison for more than 20 years. She moved to the Amesville area ranch two years ago after a destructive wildfire claimed their previous home in northern California. During an interview last week at the ranch, she said she hopes to protect the small group of white bison, build a sustainable home for them, and grow that herd over time.
Hart-Button’s father was a Native American, and she describes herself as belonging to the Hunkpappa group of the Lakota tribe.
“In my tradition, the white bison represents the pathfinders,” she explained, noting they’re also considered to be “peacekeepers.” “They show the way of the path, they’re always on the roam… Each animal represents something to us.”
She said she’s been traveling the country for most of her life, mostly involved with taking care of wild animals (this continues a tradition started by her father, who cared for injured circus animals when she was young). Her husband, Charles Button, said she also has worked on infrastructure projects to help Native
American tribes, and has learned much about other tribes’ cultures in the couple’s travels.
“I’m trying to get the herd very strong,” she said. “We’re in the sixth generation, almost the seventh generation, of them with me.”
Hart-Button said tragedy struck during the fire in California, claiming the lives of several of the bison. But a glimmer of hope appeared when philanthropist Chris Lindstrom – a fifth-generation member of the Rockefeller family, the great-great grandson of John D. Rockefeller – contacted Hart-Button and her husband and offered to buy them a new home for the bison in a location of Hart-Button’s choosing.
Hart-Button said that after being contacted by Lindstrom, she decided to move the herd to Ohio. She said she didn’t want to be far from the Serpent Mound near Peebles, Ohio, a place of spiritual significance for her (she grew up in Cleveland, she said).
Lindstrom’s spokesperson Melanie Hargittay said in a brief statement Tuesday that Lindstrom – who lives in New York City – is an advocate for “promoting and protecting and preserving our lands,” keeping in mind the legacy of ancestor John D. Rockefeller, who became one of the wealthiest Americans in history after founding Standard Oil Company.
Bearing that in mind, a larger project is ongoing at Earthstar, spearheaded by ranch manager Badger Johnson, to create a sustainable, regenerative agricultural system with the bison at the center of it all. Over the next few years, he said, the ranch will be planting an eight-acre section of native prairie grass that the bison eventually can roam in, with plans to grow more prairies in the area over time.
“Besides being a home to this, the vision is to start restoring native, warm-season grasses, which are the prairie grasses that used to be around Columbus and west of Columbus, and bison used to be there eating that,” Johnson said.
Meanwhile, plenty of other projects are happening at the ranch to help make it more sustainable, including an effort to build irrigation pipes routing a natural spring on the hilltop down to the pastures where the bison graze, to keep them away to minimize their impact on the ecosystem in and around a nearby stream. Other projects include an effort to grow a grove of chestnut trees and a project to plant trees in the pastures for shade and food sources for the bison, among others.
Johnson noted that during a recent gathering at the ranch, owner Lindstrom was open about his family background and the money the Rockefellers have reaped from resource extraction industries.
“He said he’s essentially trying to do a little bit of restitution, thinking about the generational karma of that (resource extraction),” Johnson said.
AS FOR THE BISON, THEY seemed happy enough to roam the grassy hillsides at the ranch, under the care of Hart-Button, Button and local farmers, including Joe Lucas of Joe Lucas Family Show Cattle. A young bison named Galaxy Star Spirit, roughly 6 months old, approached this reporter and stared at him intently as he took pictures of the creatures. The bison are all named for events that occurred around their births, with Spirit after the name – Desert Rose Spirit, for example, was born next to a desert rose, while Galaxy Star was born on the day a new galaxy was discovered by scientists, Hart-Button said.
Hart-Button said that eventually, she hopes to develop partnerships with local colleges – including Ohio University and Hocking College – to offer classes at the ranch on veterinarian science, ecology and other topics. She already offers some private events involving spirituality, nature and other topics.
Currently, the ranch is closed to the public, and Hart-Button said they go to great lengths to protect the bison, which previously have been subject to threats from poachers and others.
Anybody wishing to schedule a time to visit the ranch will need to contact Hart-Button at mystichart@msn.com and Johnson at paradise.ecological.services@gmail.com. Anyone wanting more information on the preservation project, or on how to support the ranch, can go to https://whitebisonassociation.com/.
