WEAK Radio is still spinning the tunes. Nothing has changed except for the way WEAK Radio can be heard.
With a smart phone, tablet, computer or an internet radio browse to weakradio.net and click on "Listen Live."
The station has found several ways to listen to the station:
The Portable Ocean Digital Model WR-23F internet radio using Wi-Fi can be used 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It uses Wi-Fi to connect and sells for under $70 on Amazon.
If you have Bluetooth in your car, WEAK Radio can be streamed using a smartphone or tablet. If you don't have Bluetooth, the Nulaxy model KM18 FM transmitter also available on Amazon for under $20 works very well.
