Story Timeline

Back to the main story timeline

We've updated this story 0 times since .

Sign up to get email alerts each time a new story is published.

Walmart Pharmacy and The Drugstore at O’Bleness on Monday joined Athens County’s vaccine provider lineup, according to The Ohio Department of Health.

Residents can visit Walmart’s website to schedule an appointment or call the Athens location’s pharmacy (740-954-3628) to be placed on a waitlist.

Appointments at The Drugstore at O’Bleness, located inside OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital (though, it’s not owned or managed by OhioHealth), can be made through the state’s centralized scheduling application. The pharmacist said they won’t be receiving any additional doses this week and aren’t sure when more will arrive.

Trending Recipe Videos


Story Timeline

Back to the main story timeline

We've updated this story 0 times since .

Sign up to get email alerts each time a new story is published.

In this Series

Timeline: COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Updated article

Walmart, The Drugstore at O’Bleness now administering vaccines in Athens

Updated article

Vaccines open to Ohioans age 50 and older; state launches centralized scheduling system

Updated article

Ohio University chosen to distribute COVID-19 vaccines through mobile clinics

16 updates

Recommended for you


Load comments