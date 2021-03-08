Walmart, The Drugstore at O’Bleness now administering vaccines in Athens

Walmart Pharmacy and The Drugstore at O’Bleness on Monday joined Athens County’s vaccine provider lineup, according to The Ohio Department of Health.
Residents can visit Walmart’s website to schedule an appointment or call the Athens location’s pharmacy (740-954-3628) to be placed on a waitlist.
Appointments at The Drugstore at O’Bleness, located inside OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital (though, it’s not owned or managed by OhioHealth), can be made through the state’s centralized scheduling application. The pharmacist said they won’t be receiving any additional doses this week and aren’t sure when more will arrive.
