The Accessibility and Advocacy Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities will have its annual Walk, Talk, and Roll event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday to review accessibility in Uptown Athens.
Committee members Davey McNelly, also commission chairperson of the Commission, and Rob Delach, will guide participants at 11:30 a.m. from Passion Works Studio, 20 W. State St., along College and Washington streets, to Howard Park, corner of College and Union streets to show and report accessibility issues and areas where progress has been made.
The walking/rolling activity will conclude at 12:15 p.m. with a short program and refreshments at Howard Park.
Micah McCarey, director of the Ohio University LGBT Center, Disability Commission member, and Athens City Council member; and Sarah Doherty, LGBT Center assistant director, will serve as masters of ceremonies. Speakers include City Council President Chris Knisely; Commission Vice Chair Dianne Bouvier; Athens Assistant City Engineer Jessica Adine; Athens Uptown Business Association member and Brenen’s Coffee Café co-owner, Jessica Thompson; and McNelly.
All city residents of any ability are welcome to attend. ASL interpreting will be provided. If an additional accommodations are needed, or for more information about this event or accessibility in Athens, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.