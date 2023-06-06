Walk, Talk and Roll

Map of the path being using for Walk, Talk and Roll set for Friday.

 Submitted map

The Accessibility and Advocacy Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities will have its annual Walk, Talk, and Roll event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday to review accessibility in Uptown Athens.

Committee members Davey McNelly, also commission chairperson of the Commission, and Rob Delach, will guide participants at 11:30 a.m. from Passion Works Studio, 20 W. State St., along College and Washington streets, to Howard Park, corner of College and Union streets to show and report accessibility issues and areas where progress has been made.


