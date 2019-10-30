Members of the Agricultural Society of the Athens County Fair will be taking a vote this Saturday, Nov. 2, on whether or not the Fair Board should ban the sale of Confederate flag merchandise by vendors during the County Fair every August.
All 200-plus members of the Agricultural Society – a group consisting of people who have bought a membership pass for the fair – will be eligible to vote, although Fair Board Vice President Calvin Jarvis said Tuesday that he doubts that all of those members will show up for the vote.
The issue came up this past August after some elected officials, including Athens Mayor Steve Patterson and the Athens County Commissioners, raised concerns about the sale of Confederate flag memorabilia at the Athens County Fair in early August. The Commissioners asked the Fair Board to “immediately” cease sale of the merchandise, to which the board responded that it was in the middle of fair week, and would attempt to address the issue after the fair was over.
The county Commissioners in their letter noted that the Ohio State Fair Board and the Warren County Fair both have banned the sale of Confederate flag-related “symbols and merchandise.” They also confirmed that they had received complaints from local citizens about the sale of the products at the fair.
Several local activists – including Andrea Reik, John Schmieding and Kerri Shaw – and others sent a letter to the Athens County Fair Board last week asking the fair to ban the sale of Confederate flag merchandise.
“We realize that many people in the United States do not see the Confederate battle flag as a symbol of racism or white separatism,” the letter reads. “They see it as a symbol of Southern pride and heritage. But studies show that the percentage of the U.S. population who do view it as a racist symbol has risen each year, because neo-Nazis, the KKK and other white separatist groups have adopted it as their own. “Each time we see the Confederate battle flag displayed by someone such as white supremacist Dylann Roof, who murdered nine people in a South Carolina church, the link for many Americans between racism and this flag is made stronger.”
The letter also notes that “many potential fairgoers” feel strongly about this issue, and have apparently said that they will not be attending the fair or allowing their children to participate in 4-H in the future unless the fair bans the sale of the Confederate flag merchandise.
“Finally, is this a question of free speech?” the letter adds. “No. People still have the legal right to display the Confederate battle flag. The question is whether it should be sold by vendors at our County Fair, when a change in the rules for vendors is all it would take to end the practice.”
The group of letter writers held two public meetings at public libraries in Albany and The Plains on the topic over the last week.
The fair meeting on Saturday also will include election of Fair Board members and other officers.
