In times of crisis, heroes always seem to come forward to help us through. They are not clad in spandex or wearing billowing capes, nor are they found lurking in the shadows awaiting a robbery to stop. Most often they are the people we all know. They are teachers and nurses, sanitation workers, grocery clerks and delivery drivers. They are our Hometown Heroes, and we want your help to celebrate them.
Who is your hero? Do you know someone who has made an amazing impact on your community? Recognize them in our Hometown Hero contest. APG Media, The Athens NEWS and The Athens Messenger are in search of stories about local heroes. Submissions will be accepted online only at https://apgmediaofohiollc.secondstreetapp.com/Hometown-Heroes from May 18 through May 30. If you’re reading this to print, just go to www.athensnews.com and click on the Hometown Heroes link.
Once submitted, our heroes’ stories will be featured on our contest page where community members may vote for their favorite hero from June 15-27. At the end of the voting round, the three heroes with the most votes will receive a cash prize. The heroes will then be featured in print in The Athens NEWS and Athens Messenger’s Independence Day edition the week of July 4.
There is no charge for submissions and no charge to vote. Voters are able to vote daily during the voting round.
Sponsorships for the contest are available through May 15. Contact your local account executive for details.
First-place prize is $200, second is $125, and third is $75.
Hero submissions
Start by telling us all about your local hero. who they are, what they do, where do they live and why are they a hero? Submissions can, and should, be simple. We will edit for grammar.
If your hero knows you will be writing about them, ask them about their heroism and listen for a good quote to add to your submission.
If you have photos of your hero, it will make the story even better. If you can, upload your hero’s photo along with your submission. It’s best if the photo has good contrast and isn’t low resolution. If it’s a smart-phone picture, choose the highest-resolution setting as you’re sending it (if your phone has that ability).
Submit your story and photo by May 30 for a chance for your hero to win. Thank you for helping us celebrate our Hometown Heroes!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.