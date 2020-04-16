The Leader of the Pack Cutest Pet Contest is in the last days of its second round of voting, but you still have time to vote for your favorite pet!
Go to www.athensnews.com or athensmessenger.com and click on the Leader of the Pack contest link to vote.
Round 2 of voting ends on April 16, with round 3 taking place April 17 through April 23.
Voting is open to the general public, limited to persons 18 years of age or older. Each vote has a charge of 50 cents. There is no limit to the number of votes a person can make. Voting totals will be posted online as they are received.
Prizes for winners include: Grand prize of $200, second prize of $100, third prize of $50.
The contest is sponsored by McCormick’s Extermination, Carpet One Floor and Moore, T.McKee Company, LLC, Pet Valu, Autotech Service Center, Walmart, Friendly Paws Pet Supplies and Grooming, Vallery Ford, and Ciro Italian Kitchen & Bar.
