With The Athens NEWS Best of Athens Readers Choice Awards’ nominating round now behind us, the final voting round begins this coming Monday, March 9, and lasts until 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 30.
Below is the list of finalists in each of dozens of categories. Listed randomly, there’s no connection between the order in which the finalists are listed and how many votes they received. In this second and final round, everybody is starting from the same position.
If you’d like to participate, beginning Monday you can go to www.athensnews.com, and the Best of Athens link at the top of our home page will take you directly to our online “voting booth.”
The finalists represent the top five finishers in the nomination round, which ended on Feb. 28. In cases where ties occurred in the fifth position, you’ll have more than five choices.
Results for all Best of Athens categories will be published in The Athens NEWS print editions and online on April 9 and 16. The Rules:
• Businesses may encourage customers to vote for them in particular categories (including with strategically placed ads in the Best of Athens submission form), but not for a slate that includes multiple categories. If there is evidence of such, those ballots will be disqualified.
• Email address, name and zip code are required to participate.
• You must complete 10 categories for your ballot to count.
• You can vote multiple times but just once a day.
People
Law Enforcement Officer
Destry Flick – APD
Tom Pyle – APD
K9 Alex – OUPD
Jay Barrett – A.C. Prosecutor’s Office
Jimmy Childs – A.C. Sheriff’s Office
Local Business Owner/Entrepreneur
Jolene Quirke – CrossFit SEO
Art Oestrike – Jackie O’s
Barbara Johnson – The Loft
Shelley Lieberman – Friendly Paws Pet Supplies & Grooming
Jack Alvis – Alvis Auto Repair
Local Journalist
Heather Willard – Athens Messenger
Conor Morris – Athens NEWS
Emily Votaw – WOUB
Terry Smith – Athens NEWS
Bob Beyette – TXTQ/WATH
Local Activist
Kerri Shaw
Liz Shaw
Claudia Cisneros Mendez
Andrea Reik
Joe Burrow
Public Figure
Patrick McGee
Joe Burrow
Pumpkin (the cat)
DJ Barticus
Steve Patterson
Local Politician We Hope Will Go Far
Jay Edwards
Steve Patterson
Beth Clodfelter
Taylor Sappington
Damon Krane
Local Politician We Hope Will Go Far Away
Taylor Sappington
Steve Patterson
Damon Krane
Jay Edwards
Keller Blackburn
Community Volunteer
Shelley Lieberman
Karin Bright
Zach Reizes
Joe Burrow
Dottie Fromal
Patty Mitchell
Medical Provider (Person)
Dr. Penny L. Shelton, MD
Dr. Sergio Ullua, DO
Dr. Lance Broy, MD
Dr. Beth Welsh, DDS
Dr. Jean Rettos, DO
Church/Spiritual Leader
Steve Warner – Lead Pastor, Christ Community Wesleyan Church
Rev. Evan Young – United Campus Ministry
Fr. Mark Moore – St. Paul’s/Christ the King
Paul Risler – Senior Pastor, Central Church
Joe Burrow
DJ/Radio Personality
DJ Barticus
Chris Riddle
DJ B–Funk
Thom Williams
DJ A–Roc
Real–Estate Agent
Sandy Radcliff
Ally Rapp Lee
Stephanie Wood
C.R. Pratt
Brittany Silverman
Larry Conrath
Foodies’ Favorites
New Restaurant
Park’s Place
Ciró: Italian Kitchen & Bar
Steak ‘n Shake
Fry’d
Hangover Easy
Pizza
Little Italy Pizza
Avalanche
Courtside Pizza
Jackie O’s
Plus 1 Pizza
Donatos
Breakfast
Gigi’s Country Kitchen
Union Street Diner
Casa Nueva
Fluff Bakery
IHOP
Chicken Wings
Miller’s Chicken
Eclipse Company Store
Buffalo Wild Wings
Wings Over Athens
Shade on State
Ethnic Restaurant
Gran Ranchero
Restaurant Salaam
Thai Paradise
Ciró: Italian Kitchen & Bar
Star of India
Casa Nueva
Fine Dining
Ciró: Italian Kitchen & Bar
Lui Lui Restaurant
Zoe Fine Dining
Restaurant Salaam
Tavolino
Food Truck
The Kitchen at Devil’s Kettle
A–Town Pies and Fries
Dr. May’s Thai Kitchen
Burrito Buggy
Chelsea’s Real Food
Place to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Larry’s Dawg House
Insomnia Cookies
Whit’s Frozen Custard
Sweet Arts Bakery & Cafe
Fluff Bakery
Hamburger
The Pub Bar & Grill
Steak ‘n Shake
Eclipse Company Store
Jackie O’s Public House Restaurant
Larry’s Dawg House
Sandwich
Bagel Street Deli
Jimmy John’s
Jackie O’s Public House Restaurant
Brenen’s Coffee Cafe
Larry’s Dawg House
Restaurant/Bar
Jackie O’s Public House Restaurant
Ciró: Italian Kitchen & Bar
Eclipse Company Store
The Pub Bar & Grill
Casa Nueva
Late Night Food
Union Street Diner
D.P. Dough
Big Mamma’s Burritos
O’Betty’s Red Hot
Souvlaki’s Mediterranean
Vegetarian Cuisine
Purple Chopstix
Sol Island Bar & Grill
Lui Lui
Casa Nueva
Restaurant Salaam
Thai Paradise
Star of India
Uniquely Athens Restaurant
Purple Chopstix
Casa Nueva
O’Betty’s Red Hot
Tavolino
Restaurant Salaam
Coffee House
Towns End Coffee Bar
Brenen’s Coffee Cafe
Donkey Coffee
Court Street Coffee
Starbucks
Brewery, Distillery, Winery
Pleasant Hill Winery
West End Ciderhouse & Distillery
Little Fish Brewing Co.
Devil’s Kettle Brewing
Jackie O’s Taproom & Production Brewery
Local Food / Drink Product Line
Snowville Creamery
Jackie O’s
Frog Ranch salsa
Little Fish Brewing Co.
Pork & Pickles
Shagbark Seed and Mill
Outdoor Eating/Drinking Venue
Shade Winery
Eclipse Company Store
Pleasant Hill Winery
Jackie O’s Public House Restaurant
Little Fish Brewing Company
Chain Restaurant
Steak ‘n Shake
Wendy’s
Taco John’s
Texas Roadhouse
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Lunch Spot
Fluff Bakery
Larry’s Dawg House
Miller’s Chicken
Restaurant Salaam
Casa Nueva
Bagel Street Deli
Miscellaneous
Local Issue That Riles You Up the Most
Cost of housing
Potholes
Fracking
Lack of sexual assault prosecutions
Parking
Annual Local Event or Festival
Boogie on the Bricks
Ohio Brew Week
Honey for the Heart parade
Athens Uptown Halloween
Nelsonville Music Festival
Ohio Pawpaw Festival
Local Charitable Cause
Friends of the Shelter Dogs
Passion Works Studio
Athens County Humane Society
Athens County Food Pantry
My Sister’s Place
Thing About Athens County
Joe Burrow
Hiking
Natural Beauty
The Hills
The People and Community
Athens’ Best–Kept Secret
White’s Mill
Sells Park
Beads & Things
Miller’s Chicken
Pleasant Hill Winery
Commerce
New Business
Kindred Market
Marshalls
The Calm Companion
Ciró: Italian Kitchen & Bar
IChowDown (Food Delivery)
Local Rental Company
Best of Athens Rentals
Bobcat Rentals
LCR Realty
Place to Buy a Car in Athens County
Don Wood
Auto Exchange
Hugh White
Mark Porter
Local Market
Athens Farmers Market
The Farmacy
Kindred Market
Seaman’s Cardinal Super Market
Kroger
Veterinarian Clinic
Allen Pet Clinic
Kroner Animal Care
Ohio Valley Animal Clinic of Athens
The Plains Veterinary Hospital
Athens Veterinary Clinic
Local Auto Repair Shop
Muffler Man
Hilltop Quick Change & Repairs
Huddle Tire & Auto
Alvis Auto Repair
Clowes Auto Repair
Firestone Complete Auto Care
Beer, Wine and/or Spirits
Bella Vino
Kroger
Kindred Market
Busy Day Market
Athens Uncorked
Florist
The Orchard Floral
Family Tree Florist
Hyacinth Bean Florist
Jack Neal Floral
Kroger
Place to Find Hard–To–Find Items
C&E True Value Hardware
White’s Mill
Artifacts Gallery
Athens Underground
Kindred Market
Marshalls
Local Contractor
Mike Myers Construction
Ron White Builders
TF Builders
J&K Contracting
Jeff Westenbarger
Financial Institution
Hocking Valley Bank
Chase Bank
Ohio University Credit Union
People Bank
Ohio Valley Bank
Customer Service Retailer
Zonez
White’s Mill
Ohio Valley Running Company
Friendly Paws Pet Supplies & Grooming
C&E True Value Hardware
Place for Unique Gift Items
Import House
White’s Mill
Mountain Laurel Gifts
Passion Works Studio
Artifacts Gallery
Nelsonville Emporium
Professional Services Provider
Financial Accounting and Auditing Service
Career Connections
LCR Realty
Ohio University Credit Union
Athens Eye Care
Salon
The Loft Hair & Spa Salon
Attractions Hair and Nail Salon
Raphael’s Aveda Concept Salon
Standard Salon
The Infinity Salon
Heating & Cooling Business
Dean Heating & Cooling
Hendrix Heating & Cooling
Darnell Heating and Cooling
Airclaws
Advanced Heating and Cooling
New Type of Business Athens County Needs
Panera
Trader Joe’s
Clothing store (generic answer)
Target
Olive Garden
Pharmacy
Shrivers Pharmacy & Wellness Center (Athens)
CVS (Athens)
Kroger (Athens)
The Drugstore at O’Bleness
Shrivers Pharmacy (Nelsonville)
Place to Donate Used Items
New–To–You Thrift Shoppe
Athens Goodwill
Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Local Insurance
Mathews Insurance, Inc.
O’Nail Hartman Insurance Agency
Bickle Insurance Services
Simmons & Simmons Insurance
Rider Insurance Services
Nightlife
Bartender
Brittney Thomas – Tony’s Tavern
Nicholas LittleHouse (Capanna) – West End Ciderhouse
Josh Brown – Casa Cantina
Beau Nishimura – Little Fish Brewing Co.
Garret Mathson – The Pub
Live Music Venue
The Union
Stuart’s Opera House
Eclipse Company Store
Little Fish Brewing Co.
Casa Cantina
Open Stage
West End Ciderhouse
The Union
Eclipse Company Store
Casa Cantina
Donkey Coffee
Place to Dance
The Pigskin Bar and Grille
The Union
Stephen’s On Court
Casa Cantina
Eclipse Company Store
Happy Hour
West End Ciderhouse
Jackie O’s Public House
Tony’s Tavern
Casa Cantina
Red Brick Tavern
Bar for People Over 30
West End Cirderhouse
Cat’s Eye Saloon
Tony’s Tavern
Little Fish Brewing Co.
Casa Cantina
Local Band or Performer
The Wild Honeybees
The Come On Come Ons
Water Witches
Velvet Green
Jeremiah Hayes
Ready Aim Flowers
Places
Building
Athens County Courthouse
Armory
26 E. Park Dr., Athens
Kennedy Museum of Art/Lin Hall
The Ridges (overall)
OU Campus Site
The Ridges
Emeriti Park
College Green
Peden Stadium
Baker University Center
Weekend Getaway (within 100 miles)
Hocking Hills
Columbus
Marietta
Lake Hope State Park
Burr Oak State Park
Place for a Fancy Date
Ciró: Italian Kitchen & Bar
Zoe Fine Dining
Cutler’s Restaurant
Lui Lui Restaurant
Tavolino
Restaurant Salaam
Purple Chopstix
Best Park in Athens County
West State Dog Park
Strouds Run State Park
Emeriti Park
Sells Park
Richland Avenue Park
(Worst) Eyesore
East State Street
Walmart
Chauncey
Parking Garage
Athens Central Hotel
Students Only
Excuse for Skipping Class
Coronavirus
Hungover
Warm weather/sunshine
Sleeping
Sick
Ohio University Administrator
Jenny Hall–Jones
Kim Castor
M. Duane Nellis
Thomas Vander Ven
Larry Hayman
Ohio University Professor or Instructor
Lindsay Dhanani
Andrew Pueschel
Lynette Peck
Jennine Mick
Mark Lucas
OU Student Organization
Alpha Kappa Psi
#SpeakUp
Delta Sigma Pi
The New Political
Alpha Phi Omega
Thing About Ohio University
E.W. Scripps College of Communication
Survivor Advocacy Program
Court Street
Campus
Squirrels
Ohio University Weekend
Sibs Weekend
Homecoming
Palmer Fest
Moms Weekend
Dads Weekend
Student Event
Fest Season
International Street Fair
Lobsterfest
Bobcathon
Homecoming
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.