With The Athens NEWS Best of Athens Readers Choice Awards’ nominating round now behind us, the final voting round begins this coming Monday, March 9, and lasts until 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 30.

Below is the list of finalists in each of dozens of categories. Listed randomly, there’s no connection between the order in which the finalists are listed and how many votes they received. In this second and final round, everybody is starting from the same position.

If you’d like to participate, beginning Monday you can go to www.athensnews.com, and the Best of Athens link at the top of our home page will take you directly to our online “voting booth.”

The finalists represent the top five finishers in the nomination round, which ended on Feb. 28. In cases where ties occurred in the fifth position, you’ll have more than five choices. 

Results for all Best of Athens categories will be published in The Athens NEWS print editions and online on April 9 and 16. The Rules:

• Businesses may encourage customers to vote for them in particular categories (including with strategically placed ads in the Best of Athens submission form), but not for a slate that includes multiple categories. If there is evidence of such, those ballots will be disqualified.

• Email address, name and zip code are required to participate.

• You must complete 10 categories for your ballot to count.

• You can vote multiple times but just once a day.

People

Law Enforcement Officer

Destry Flick – APD

Tom Pyle – APD

K9 Alex – OUPD

Jay Barrett – A.C. Prosecutor’s Office

Jimmy Childs – A.C. Sheriff’s Office

Local Business Owner/Entrepreneur

Jolene Quirke – CrossFit SEO

Art Oestrike – Jackie O’s

Barbara Johnson – The Loft

Shelley Lieberman – Friendly Paws Pet Supplies & Grooming

Jack Alvis – Alvis Auto Repair

Local Journalist

Heather Willard – Athens Messenger

Conor Morris – Athens NEWS

Emily Votaw – WOUB

Terry Smith – Athens NEWS

Bob Beyette – TXTQ/WATH

Local Activist

Kerri Shaw

Liz Shaw

Claudia Cisneros Mendez

Andrea Reik

Joe Burrow

Public Figure

Patrick McGee

Joe Burrow

Pumpkin (the cat)

DJ Barticus

Steve Patterson

Local Politician We Hope Will Go Far

Jay Edwards

Steve Patterson

Beth Clodfelter

Taylor Sappington

Damon Krane

Local Politician We Hope Will Go Far Away

Taylor Sappington

Steve Patterson

Damon Krane

Jay Edwards

Keller Blackburn

Community Volunteer

Shelley Lieberman

Karin Bright

Zach Reizes

Joe Burrow

Dottie Fromal

Patty Mitchell

Medical Provider (Person)

Dr. Penny L. Shelton, MD

Dr. Sergio Ullua, DO

Dr. Lance Broy, MD

Dr. Beth Welsh, DDS

Dr. Jean Rettos, DO

Church/Spiritual Leader

Steve Warner – Lead Pastor, Christ Community Wesleyan Church

Rev. Evan Young – United Campus Ministry

Fr. Mark Moore – St. Paul’s/Christ the King

Paul Risler – Senior Pastor, Central Church

Joe Burrow

DJ/Radio Personality

DJ Barticus

Chris Riddle

DJ B–Funk

Thom Williams

DJ A–Roc

Real–Estate Agent

Sandy Radcliff

Ally Rapp Lee

Stephanie Wood

C.R. Pratt

Brittany Silverman

Larry Conrath

Foodies’ Favorites

New Restaurant

Park’s Place

Ciró: Italian Kitchen & Bar

Steak ‘n Shake

Fry’d

Hangover Easy

Pizza

Little Italy Pizza

Avalanche

Courtside Pizza

Jackie O’s

Plus 1 Pizza

Donatos

Breakfast

Gigi’s Country Kitchen

Union Street Diner

Casa Nueva

Fluff Bakery

IHOP

Chicken Wings

Miller’s Chicken

Eclipse Company Store

Buffalo Wild Wings

Wings Over Athens

Shade on State

Ethnic Restaurant

Gran Ranchero

Restaurant Salaam

Thai Paradise

Ciró: Italian Kitchen & Bar

Star of India

Casa Nueva

Fine Dining

Ciró: Italian Kitchen & Bar

Lui Lui Restaurant

Zoe Fine Dining

Restaurant Salaam

Tavolino

Food Truck

The Kitchen at Devil’s Kettle

A–Town Pies and Fries

Dr. May’s Thai Kitchen

Burrito Buggy

Chelsea’s Real Food

Place to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Larry’s Dawg House

Insomnia Cookies

Whit’s Frozen Custard

Sweet Arts Bakery & Cafe

Fluff Bakery

Hamburger

The Pub Bar & Grill

Steak ‘n Shake

Eclipse Company Store

Jackie O’s Public House Restaurant

Larry’s Dawg House

Sandwich

Bagel Street Deli

Jimmy John’s

Jackie O’s Public House Restaurant

Brenen’s Coffee Cafe

Larry’s Dawg House

Restaurant/Bar

Jackie O’s Public House Restaurant

Ciró: Italian Kitchen & Bar

Eclipse Company Store

The Pub Bar & Grill

Casa Nueva

Late Night Food

Union Street Diner

D.P. Dough

Big Mamma’s Burritos

O’Betty’s Red Hot

Souvlaki’s Mediterranean

Vegetarian Cuisine

Purple Chopstix

Sol Island Bar & Grill

Lui Lui

Casa Nueva

Restaurant Salaam

Thai Paradise

Star of India

Uniquely Athens Restaurant

Purple Chopstix

Casa Nueva

O’Betty’s Red Hot

Tavolino

Restaurant Salaam

Coffee House

Towns End Coffee Bar

Brenen’s Coffee Cafe

Donkey Coffee

Court Street Coffee

Starbucks

Brewery, Distillery, Winery

Pleasant Hill Winery

West End Ciderhouse & Distillery

Little Fish Brewing Co.

Devil’s Kettle Brewing

Jackie O’s Taproom & Production     Brewery

Local Food / Drink Product Line

Snowville Creamery

Jackie O’s

Frog Ranch salsa

Little Fish Brewing Co.

Pork & Pickles

Shagbark Seed and Mill

Outdoor Eating/Drinking Venue

Shade Winery

Eclipse Company Store

Pleasant Hill Winery

Jackie O’s Public House Restaurant

Little Fish Brewing Company

Chain Restaurant

Steak ‘n Shake

Wendy’s

Taco John’s

Texas Roadhouse

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Lunch Spot

Fluff Bakery

Larry’s Dawg House

Miller’s Chicken

Restaurant Salaam

Casa Nueva

Bagel Street Deli


Miscellaneous

Local Issue That Riles You Up the Most

Cost of housing

Potholes

Fracking

Lack of sexual assault prosecutions

Parking

Annual Local Event or Festival

Boogie on the Bricks

Ohio Brew Week

Honey for the Heart parade

Athens Uptown Halloween

Nelsonville Music Festival

Ohio Pawpaw Festival

Local Charitable Cause

Friends of the Shelter Dogs

Passion Works Studio

Athens County Humane Society

Athens County Food Pantry

My Sister’s Place

Thing About Athens County

Joe Burrow

Hiking

Natural Beauty

The Hills

The People and Community

Athens’ Best–Kept Secret

White’s Mill

Sells Park

Beads & Things

Miller’s Chicken

Pleasant Hill Winery


Commerce

New Business

Kindred Market

Marshalls

The Calm Companion

Ciró: Italian Kitchen & Bar

IChowDown (Food Delivery)

Local Rental Company

Best of Athens Rentals

OUApartments.com

HousingHotLink.com

Bobcat Rentals

LCR Realty

Place to Buy a Car in Athens County

Don Wood

Auto Exchange

Hugh White

Mark Porter

Local Market

Athens Farmers Market

The Farmacy

Kindred Market

Seaman’s Cardinal Super Market

Kroger

Veterinarian Clinic

Allen Pet Clinic

Kroner Animal Care

Ohio Valley Animal Clinic of Athens

The Plains Veterinary Hospital

Athens Veterinary Clinic

Local Auto Repair Shop

Muffler Man

Hilltop Quick Change & Repairs

Huddle Tire & Auto

Alvis Auto Repair

Clowes Auto Repair

Firestone Complete Auto Care

Beer, Wine and/or Spirits

Bella Vino

Kroger

Kindred Market

Busy Day Market

Athens Uncorked

Florist

The Orchard Floral

Family Tree Florist

Hyacinth Bean Florist

Jack Neal Floral

Kroger

Place to Find Hard–To–Find Items

C&E True Value Hardware

White’s Mill

Artifacts Gallery

Athens Underground

Kindred Market

Marshalls

Local Contractor

Mike Myers Construction

Ron White Builders

TF Builders

J&K Contracting

Jeff Westenbarger

Financial Institution

Hocking Valley Bank

Chase Bank

Ohio University Credit Union

People Bank

Ohio Valley Bank

Customer Service Retailer

Zonez

White’s Mill

Ohio Valley Running Company

Friendly Paws Pet Supplies & Grooming

C&E True Value Hardware

Place for Unique Gift Items

Import House

White’s Mill

Mountain Laurel Gifts

Passion Works Studio

Artifacts Gallery

Nelsonville Emporium

Professional Services Provider

Financial Accounting and Auditing Service

Career Connections

LCR Realty

Ohio University Credit Union

Athens Eye Care

Salon

The Loft Hair & Spa Salon

Attractions Hair and Nail Salon

Raphael’s Aveda Concept Salon

Standard Salon

The Infinity Salon

Heating & Cooling Business

Dean Heating & Cooling

Hendrix Heating & Cooling

Darnell Heating and Cooling

Airclaws

Advanced Heating and Cooling

New Type of Business Athens County Needs

Panera

Trader Joe’s

Clothing store (generic answer)

Target

Olive Garden

Pharmacy

Shrivers Pharmacy & Wellness Center (Athens)

CVS (Athens)

Kroger (Athens)

The Drugstore at O’Bleness

Shrivers Pharmacy (Nelsonville)

Place to Donate Used Items

New–To–You Thrift Shoppe

Athens Goodwill

Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Local Insurance 

Mathews Insurance, Inc.

O’Nail Hartman Insurance Agency

Bickle Insurance Services

Simmons & Simmons Insurance

Rider Insurance Services


Nightlife

Bartender

Brittney Thomas – Tony’s Tavern

Nicholas LittleHouse (Capanna) – West End Ciderhouse

Josh Brown – Casa Cantina

Beau Nishimura – Little Fish Brewing Co.

Garret Mathson – The Pub

Live Music Venue

The Union

Stuart’s Opera House

Eclipse Company Store

Little Fish Brewing Co.

Casa Cantina

Open Stage

West End Ciderhouse

The Union

Eclipse Company Store

Casa Cantina

Donkey Coffee

Place to Dance

The Pigskin Bar and Grille

The Union

Stephen’s On Court

Casa Cantina

Eclipse Company Store

Happy Hour

West End Ciderhouse

Jackie O’s Public House

Tony’s Tavern

Casa Cantina

Red Brick Tavern

Bar for People Over 30

West End Cirderhouse

Cat’s Eye Saloon

Tony’s Tavern

Little Fish Brewing Co.

Casa Cantina

Local Band or Performer

The Wild Honeybees

The Come On Come Ons

Water Witches

Velvet Green

Jeremiah Hayes

Ready Aim Flowers


Places

Building

Athens County Courthouse

Armory

26 E. Park Dr., Athens

Kennedy Museum of Art/Lin Hall

The Ridges (overall)

OU Campus Site

The Ridges

Emeriti Park

College Green

Peden Stadium

Baker University Center

Weekend Getaway (within 100 miles)

Hocking Hills

Columbus

Marietta

Lake Hope State Park

Burr Oak State Park

Place for a Fancy Date

Ciró: Italian Kitchen & Bar

Zoe Fine Dining

Cutler’s Restaurant

Lui Lui Restaurant

Tavolino

Restaurant Salaam

Purple Chopstix

Best Park in Athens County

West State Dog Park

Strouds Run State Park

Emeriti Park

Sells Park

Richland Avenue Park

(Worst) Eyesore

East State Street

Walmart

Chauncey

Parking Garage

Athens Central Hotel


Students Only

Excuse for Skipping Class

Coronavirus

Hungover

Warm weather/sunshine

Sleeping

Sick

Ohio University Administrator

Jenny Hall–Jones

Kim Castor

M. Duane Nellis

Thomas Vander Ven

Larry Hayman

Ohio University Professor or Instructor

Lindsay Dhanani

Andrew Pueschel

Lynette Peck

Jennine Mick

Mark Lucas

OU Student Organization

Alpha Kappa Psi

#SpeakUp

Delta Sigma Pi

The New Political

Alpha Phi Omega

Thing About Ohio University

E.W. Scripps College of Communication

Survivor Advocacy Program

Court Street

Campus

Squirrels

Ohio University Weekend

Sibs Weekend

Homecoming

Palmer Fest

Moms Weekend

Dads Weekend

Student Event

Fest Season

International Street Fair

Lobsterfest

Bobcathon

Homecoming

