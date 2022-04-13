By Keri Johnson
For The Athens NEWS
LOGAN — Around 50 people attended a public meeting facilitated by the Hocking County Veterans’ Service Commission on April 8 at Logan-Hocking Middle School to discuss the question, “What will veterans do if the Chillicothe (Veterans Affairs Medical Center) closes?”
The question was raised after the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in March released its recommendations to the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission, “to modernize and realign the VA health care system.”
VA recommendations to the AIR Commission were to determine “what is the best for the veterans we serve.” The recommendations included closing the Chillicothe VAMC, a facility built in 1938 that was last renovated a decade ago, and that sees over 20,000 patients per year.
Present Friday evening were Chillicothe VAMC Public Affairs Officer Stacia Ruby; Chillicothe VAMC Facility Planner Diane Garber-Cardwell; and representatives from the offices of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, and U.S. Rep. Mike Carey (OH-15).
To kick off the meeting, Ruby summed up the VA report to the AIR commission and its recommendation to close the Chillicothe VAMC. If it were to close, a new facility — an 80-bed nursing home — would be built in Circleville; 80 additional beds would be sent to the Dayton VA; and a multi-specialty clinic would be built in Chillicothe (it would include primary and outpatient care).
Community-based outpatient clinics, such as those in Athens and Lancaster, are not affected by this report; however, beds that the Chillicothe VAMC closed a year ago due to COVID will not be reopened, due to the recommendation to close, Ruby said.
Closures — or plans for new facilities — will not occur until the report is approved, Ruby said. The closure would not be immediate; “Those (new) facilities would have to be built before they could close the Chillicothe VA,” she explained.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of 2021 Hocking County had an estimated population of 28,097 people; and as of 2020, 1,947 of them were veterans (around 7%). There were 166 veteran-owned businesses in the county as of 2012.
Kayla Painter, a 28-year-old mother, Hocking County resident and Ohio Army National Guard veteran, spoke about her experiences with the Chillicothe VAMC.
Painter said she came home from service overseas when her hip “shattered;” she had no idea the Chillicothe VAMC existed until she reached out to the Hocking County Veterans Service Commission. She was rapidly approved for disability and received surgery and now goes to the Chillicothe VAMC for all of her medical needs. She still works for the federal government.
“If you guys shut that down, I won’t be able to go nowhere else,” she said. She joked that “I’m normally the most pissed–off — excuse my French — young veteran out there.”
Greg Addington, an Army veteran, spoke on having post-traumatic stress disorder following his service, which took a dramatic toll on his life. He said he relied on the Chillicothe VAMC for substance-abuse disorder treatment and that its staff “saved my life.”
Addington went on to discuss the future impacts of the closure on younger veterans who may be returning from combat: “They can’t keep sending us over to those damn places and not take care of us when we get back,” he said, met with applause. “I hate to think of these young ones coming back home.”
However, several veterans who spoke expressed discontent with the VA.
“It’s sad that I can’t go to a doctor. It’s sad that I can’t go when I’m sick. I have to get an appointment a week down the road. It’s even sadder that I have to go without medication and stuff because somebody made a mistake,” one man said.
Another veteran expressed dissatisfaction with VA services, as he has been denied benefits on several occasions; he didn’t see combat, nor was his income low enough to qualify.
Hocking County Veterans Service Commission Officer Vicki Rafferty stressed to him — and all veterans present — that he may qualify through a disability (hearing loss), as many veterans see the effects of their service as they age.
In addition to political aides, local public officials attended the meeting as well. Hocking County Commissioner Sandra Ogle inquired as to where the board should send a letter of support for the Chillicothe VAMC’s staying open; aides said to send such letters to their offices.
Hocking County Municipal Court Judge Fred Moses said his father, a paratrooper veteran, relies on the Chillicothe VAMC because it’s “close, convenient and he knows he’s treated better.” Moses said the services provided in Chillicothe are “vital.”
As a judge, Moses has seen local veterans pass through his court, dealing with PTSD and substance abuse.
“We have lots of agencies here to try to treat them but they cannot provide the same services as veterans’,” Moses said. “Southeast Ohio has to fight and scrap for everything they get... But I will tell you, if you pull another resource from this community, you’re doing more damage than you ever imagined. We’ve lost enough.”
Rev. Randy Hardman, a Navy veteran, said that his father, a World War II veteran, became ill and stayed at the Chillicothe VAMC. “Well, it was hard to get my mother and the rest of us over to see (him) so he spent his last bit of time mostly alone because of it,” he said – not an uncommon experience, he said, as his parishioners have reported similar experiences.
“If you take Chillicothe away from southeast Ohio, it will hurt again because of it. Because even if you move it 15 miles up the road to Circleville, that’s central Ohio, not southeast Ohio,” Hardman said. “We don’t want people feeling they have to go to a foreign place to find care... It’s more than just our veterans. It’s our family and our community.”
Hocking County Auditor Ken Wilson, an Air Force veteran and son of a WWII and Korea veteran, said that “the further care gets away from our homes, the more difficult it is for our families.”
“Because southeast Ohio is not easy to travel around; We don’t have those nice north, south, east, west intersecting roads. So to travel 50 miles is more time involved and effort, (plus) going to a metropolitan city where some people can’t handle the traffic,” Wilson said.
Beth Clodfelter, of Senator Brown’s office, echoed public comments and affirmed that transportation and distance is “the single biggest issue raised by most people,” at the veterans’ town halls she’s attended on behalf of the senator.
“I just think (the VA) made these decisions based purely on money, and they know nothing about the culture or the people or even like the geography and the roads of southeast Ohio,” Clodfelter said, adding that her office wants to bring VA Secretary Denis R. McDonough to southeast Ohio to show him the reality of the region.
A copy of the recommendations report shows a focus on shifting VA facilities to more urban, more central-Ohio areas — and telemedicine. It categorizes the Chillicothe VAMC as part of the Veterans Integrated Service Network 10 Central Ohio Market, which includes all counties bordering Hocking County; extends as far north as Crawford County; and goes no further south than Meigs, Jackson and Scioto counties (it excludes Gallia and Lawrence counties, which are part of VISN 5, or the Huntington, West Virginia area).
The Chillicothe VAMC currently serves 17 counties, Ruby said, most of which are rural. The first bullet point in the VISN 10 market strategy states a goal to “Provide equitable access to outpatient care through modern facilities close to where veterans live and through the integration of virtual care.”
Internet access in southeast Ohio is notoriously limited; according to Connecting Appalachia, 64% of homes in Hocking County lack access to internet with minimum speeds of 25/3 megabits per second; in bordering Vinton County, 80% of homes lack access to such speeds.
The report also states that in the VISN 10 Central Ohio Market, 53.4% of its enrollees live in rural areas, compared to the VA national average of 32.5%. It also states that, “Community residential rehabilitation programs that match the breadth of services provided by VA are not widely available in the market.” Later it states that the “Chillicothe VAMC is not optimally located as it is an estimated 60 minutes south of Columbus, Ohio, the largest population center in the state.”
Painter, along with other veterans, expressed that not only does the historic hospital’s campus feel familiar — as it was originally a military training facility — but that VA staff understand veterans and their experiences better than civilian medical professionals.
These are “intangible” qualities the VA did not consider in its report to the AIR Commission, Ruby said.
The AIR Commission was established by Congress in 2017 under President Donald Trump through House Bill 4243, aka the VA Asset and Infrastructure Review Act of 2017.
The commission was to “make recommendations to the president regarding the closure, modernization, and/or realignment of Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities based upon its own and (VA) recommendations.”
The commission will finalize recommendations by January of 2023 to President Joe Biden, who will either approve or disapprove the report in its entirety — “all or nothing” in regards to its 171 facilities nationwide, Ruby said — by March 2023. Chillicothe was one of three facilities recommended to close.
Keri Johnson is a reporter for The Logan Daily News. Email at kjohnson@logandaily.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.