Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine released more details about the vaccine distribution timeline for Phase 1B, which recently began for those ages 80 and up.
Starting this week, vaccinations are anticipated to begin for those ages 75 and up, the governor said. Vaccinations will also be available to those with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders, and who have a developmental or intellectual disability.
A representative from the local county developmental disabilities board will reach out to help coordinate receipt of the vaccination for Ohioans with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders, as well as a developmental or intellectual disability, DeWine announced.
During the week of Feb. 15, Ohioans with any of these conditions, and do not have a developmental or intellectual disability, will be eligible to receive the vaccination. Additional information on how these individuals can choose to receive their vaccines will be announced in the future.
Each provider will begin administering vaccines the day after they receive their shipment. All vaccines must be distributed within seven days, the press release stated.
Vaccinations will also be available for personnel in Ohio schools in Phase 1B.
As of last week, 96 percent of public school districts have committed to returning to school at least partially in-person by March 1, a press release from the Governor’s Office stated. Schools committed to at least partially returning to in-person by March 1 have been designated a local Educational Service Center as a working partner.
School districts are also choosing a retail pharmacy partner, secured by the state, or an existing local partnership, to administer the vaccinations to school personnel, the press release stated. Beginning the week of Feb. 1, vaccination administration will be coordinated with school-provider partnerships, and a majority will be closed clinics for school personnel only.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, more than 3,100 people in Athens County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine: that’s nearly 5 percent of the county’s population.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there are 3,861 total known cases of COVID-19 in Athens County: 523 are active, and 3,329 have recovered, according to the Athens City-County Health Department.
The county currently has nine fatalities related to the virus reported, according to the Athens City-County Health Department.
According to COVID-19 summary data compiled by the Ohio Department of Health, a female in the 60-69 age bracket has a date of death listed as Dec. 18. Additionally, a female in the 80 and older age bracket is listed as having a date of death of Dec. 14. A male in the 70-79 age bracket is listed as having a date of death of Dec. 12.
Out of fatalities previously reported, one occurred with a female aged 80 or older and another with a male aged 70-79. The date of death listed for the female fatality is Nov. 20; the date of death for the male fatality is listed as “unknown” in ODH’s summary data, but the male is listed as having a hospital admission date of Nov. 17. Also previously reported were three fatalities among men in the 60-69 age bracket, and one death of a woman in the 70-79 age bracket was also reported.
Young people ages 0-19 and 20-29 make up the vast majority of total cases in Athens County, but for months, other age groups have experienced growth in cases as health leaders previously reported that the county has experienced community spread that cannot be linked back to OU students.
