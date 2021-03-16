Vaccine distribution continues in Athens County with statewide scheduling system

Appointments for COVID-19 vaccine in Athens County can now be made through a statewide scheduling system, which can be found at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.
According to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard, more than 18.4 percent of Athens County’s population has received a dose of the vaccine as of Monday.
The Athens City-County Health Department is scheduling all eligible groups for vaccine, including people 50 years of age and older, pregnant women, people with diabetes, bone marrow transplant recipients, people with end-stage renal disease, and people diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease).
This week, Ohioans aged 40 and older will be eligible, and at the end of the month, Ohioans aged 16 and older will be eligible for vaccines.
If the vaccine being administered to a patient requires a second dose (the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, for example, require two doses), the appointment will be made at the first dose appointment by a public health nurse.
“We encourage everyone who requires a second dose vaccine to keep their scheduled follow-up appointment,” the health department noted in a press release.
Community members can call the health department directly at 740-592-4431 if they are unable to access the online scheduling platform.
