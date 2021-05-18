Rufus being Vaccinated

Top: Ohio University’s Rufus the Bobcat being vaccinated before Gov. Mike DeWine spoke at the university. Photo by Ben Peters. Bottom: Graph by Ben Peters.

Gov. Mike DeWine wants to give 10 lucky vaccinated Ohioans $1 million or full college scholarships, all derived from federal stimulus dollars, in a series of weekly lottery drawings in an effort to increase statewide awareness of the COVID-19 vaccines as immunization rates have fallen dramatically in recent weeks and hesitancy lingers in the minds of many.

Ohioans age 18 and older who have received at least one dose of a vaccine can enter to win the cash prize, while those between ages 12 and 17 are eligible to win one of five four-year, full-ride college scholarships, including room and board, tuition and books, to any state college or university, according to a news release.

Starting Tuesday, May 18, Ohioans who would like to enter the drawings must opt-in by visiting ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling the Ohio Department of Health Call Center at 1-833-427-5634 between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. Once entered, contestants’ entries will be carried over through all the drawings. Duplicate entries will be removed prior to each week’s drawing.

To enter, residents must be a living U.S. citizen and a permanent resident of Ohio who is not incarcerated. Contestants can’t be an employee or officer of the Ohio Lottery Commission, the Ohio Department of Health or DeWine’s office. Residents also can't be a blood relative or spouse of such an employee or officer or living as a member of the employee’s or officer’s household.

Winners will be announced each Wednesday, starting May 26 at approximately 7:30 p.m. for five weeks. To be eligible to be announced as a winner, residents must enter by the end of day the Sunday.

