A number of new businesses have opened in uptown Athens, and with more expected to open in the coming months, Athens residents and Ohio University students soon will have even more late-night options, lunch stops and shopping choices in the uptown area.
Serving up superhero-themed subs on North Court Street, Super Subs has been selling sandwiches since 2017, but in fall 2019 the late-night joint had its official opening.
Mike Carson, the owner of Super Subs, said his original intention was to open a restaurant where customers can grab a quick morning breakfast sandwich, but more recently has decided to tap into the crowd of late-night bargoers. According to Carson, everything on the menu is $5.
Super Subs is located at 61 N. Court St., and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
New to Court Street, Fry’d Fries is a late-night marijuana-themed eatery serving exclusively fries with a variety of different sauces. The menu features several different kinds of fries: hand-cut french fries, sweet potato fries, tater tots and vegan funnel cake fries. Various marijuana themes are included in the names of the fry selections and in visual aspects of the business.
Fry’d Fries founder Myles Cutler is a senior at Ohio University studying sports management and marketing. With the help of his family, who assisted in opening the shop, Cutler said he plans to prioritize online and mobile ordering features.
Fry’d Fries is located at 5 N. Court St. (the building next to Peoples Bank) and is open Sunday through Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Wednesday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.
Moon and Wheel Tarot Studio is a new astrologist and psychic business that just recently opened at 8 N. Court St. in suite 412.
Dr. Jessie Rose, owner and founder of the new tarot studio, offers 10-minute walk-in sessions, Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., as well as 30-minute sessions at a higher cost, booked through Moon and Wheel’s Facebook page.
“I’ve been reading tarot cards for more than 30 years, so opening Moon and Wheel is basically a childhood dream come true,” Rose said in an email. “There’s been a rising interest in Tarot and other intuitive systems like astrology, and with that a lot of misinformation.”
In early February, 24.7 Dreams “lifestyle brand” opened its flagship store and convenience window at 13 W. Union St. Mose Denton, owner and founder of 24.7 Dreams, said he aims to use his business to promote students and young professionals through multimedia projects such as music videos, fashion design and photography.
“This is far from just a clothing store,” Denton said in an interview. “We are a retail and digital services store.”
24.7 Dreams’ retail store is open Monday through Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. while the convenience window is open Monday through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to midnight. and Thursday through Saturday 8 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
Bubbles Tea & Juice Company is expected to officially open its Athens location in early March, around the same time as Ohio University’s spring break. According to Joe Ebner, chief operating officer at Bubbles, this will be their first location outside of the Columbus area.
Along with its list of bubble teas, smoothies and juices, Bubbles is planning to begin serving its new Açaí Bowls when the Athens location opens.
Bubbles Tea & Juice Company will be located at 18 S. Court St. (near Big Mamma’s Burritos), and while the hours of operation are not yet officially set, they are expected to be open from around 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.