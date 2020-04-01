As the first of the month has come, rent is still due in Athens County, despite the economic fallout due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and Ohio University continuing its suspension of in-person classes.
As that pandemic continues, more hardship undoubtedly will be on the way for people who have lost their jobs or are experiencing reduced work hours to keep paying their rent. That also makes things difficult for local rental property owners who are attempting to pay mortgages, utilities and keep staff employed.
Some relief is available in the form of $1,200 stimulus checks from the federal government for most individuals earning under $75,000 per year, likely to be sent out in the next three weeks, but, that’s a limited amount of money for people who still have other bills to pay.
Multiple local renters this reporter talked to, who spoke on condition that their identities not be disclosed, said they’re able to pay rent and utilities this month, but worry about their ability to do so moving forward if their leases continue into summer, with many service-industry workers and others not working. Luckily, many OU students – some of them still in Athens and some of who are not – will have their leases expiring in early May.
Zack Eckles, an Athens-based staff attorney with Southeast Ohio Legal Services, said that with rent coming due this week, he expects to see an increase soon in cases his agency helps with relating to renters.
“We’re kind of on high alert about landlords that might potentially take matters into their own hands and either illegally lock out tenants or make an effort to shut off utilities to effectively force tenants out,” Eckles said.
Eckles noted that in Ohio courts are currently operating under an order from the Ohio Supreme Court to postpone all hearings, including those on evictions, during the coronavirus pandemic. The local court that deals with that, Athens County Municipal Court, has said this means pushing most hearings back to at least May 1, although that’s just a placeholder date at this point.
Also under the federal CARES Act (stimulus bill mentioned above), there’s a moratorium on all evictions and late fees for the next 120 days, but only for rental property owners with properties financed through federal banks. It offers no other direct relief for renters, with rent still being due regardless and accruing through those four months if the tenant doesn’t pay.
Still, some local rental-property owners told The NEWS in interviews this week and last that they will work with renters who are having difficulties paying their rent.
Michael Kleinman, co-owner of Kleinpenny Rentals in Athens, said he does have tenants who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic, and is working with those people on setting them up on payment plans or otherwise providing leniency in when they pay rent (if they need it).
“It’s a crisis, and you’ve got to work with people in a crisis,” he said. “If they lost their job and they cannot pay right away, then you have to give them some leeway.”
Kleinman said another dimension of the pandemic is the concept of keeping his tenants and his employees – who clean the rentals and do maintenance work – safe from infection. Especially with the big move-out and move-in weekends coming up in early May, Kleinman said he’s still trying to work on a plan for his employees. Obviously, those workers are given face-masks and adequate cleaning supplies, he said, but he noted that the coronavirus can live on some surfaces for a variable amount of time, depending on the surface.
Sandy James, manager with Athens rental-property company HousingHotlink.Com, said her company, too, is working with tenants on a case-by-case basis if they are having trouble paying their rent.
James and Kleinman both said they have no plans to evict tenants during the coronavirus crisis. James noted that despite OU’s in-person classes being canceled, she believes at least 60 percent or more of her OU student renters are still living at their apartments in Athens.
James also addressed the issue of showing homes to potential renters.
“We’re not able to show homes, and we’re getting a lot of calls from people still looking for places,” James explained. “We cannot show them because of the lockdown and respecting people’s personal safety. It’s impacting us quite a bit there… We’re making efforts to send out as many pictures as we can of the homes.”
Demetrius Prokos, owner of Prokos Rentals in Athens County, said Tuesday that rent is still due for his tenants regardless of the pandemic.
“Our leases are not contingent to having a job or not having a job,” he said.
He did, however, say that he’s willing to listen to tenants if they are having difficulties.
Prokos also said that he will try to continue with evictions if people don’t pay their rent, “unless it’s special circumstances.”
“Now, if it’s something special… a customer says they’re going through a sickness and they can’t pay you but you know that customer’s going to make good on it (rent) when he or she gets on their feet, you make a business decision at that point,” Prokos said.
Prokos explained that he’s still employing 32 people, and argued that without rental payments, he won’t be able to pay them, the mortgages on his properties, or utilities. In many cases, he added, multiple people are renting one property – if one person can’t pay, the other renters can step in.
In terms of other recent developments, Prokos said, he has offered the Athens Central Hotel – his business at the corner of East State Street and Stimson Avenue/Carpenter Street – as an option for bed space in case the pandemic takes a turn for the worse and OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital runs out of room.
Prokos added that if the federal or state government stops offering assistance for renters or if the pandemic gets much worse, he will reconsider his policies as outlined above.
Another large local landlord, John Wharton of Ohio Realty, declined to comment for this story, and officials with RiverPark Towers and Campus Heights (formerly Carriage Hill) did not respond to requests for comment.
DAMON KRANE, a local activist and renter who unsuccessfully ran for Athens mayor last year, has long attacked the status quo in Athens regarding rental property owners and city government’s regulation of those properties.
He said in a statement Tuesday that a government solution is needed to help people who are renting.
“And the solution is not to simply delay evictions. Nor is it to make all taxpayers bail out private landlords,” Krane said. “The solution is to completely abolish rent and utility payment liability for the duration of this crisis for all tenants who can’t afford to pay. And local elected officials have a role to play in making this happen.”
Krane argued that local officeholders like Athens City Council and Athens Mayor Patterson have “dodged that responsibility” – he argued that they should publicly advocate for that halt in rent payments.
