A woman and infant are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Rt. 33 on Tuesday afternoon, the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.
On June 23, at approximately 1:59 p.m., the Athens Post received a call of a two-vehicle injury crash on Rt. 33 near mile post 23 in Athens County.
Michael L. Angelo, 34, of The Plains, was eastbound on Rt. 33, driving a 2005 Chrysler van when he lost control, reportedly going left-of-center. The 2005 Chrysler van was struck by a 2020 Chevrolet pickup truck. The 2020 pickup truck was driven by Ronald L. Smith, 57, of Guysville, in the westbound lane.
Michael Angelo was trapped inside the van, suffering serious injuries. Ashley N. Angelo, 24, of the The Plains, was a passenger in the van, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
An infant passenger in the van was reportedly ejected, and the infant was pronounced dead at the scene.
Michael Angelo was taken to O’Bleness Memorial Hospital, where he was then flown via a medical helicopter to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. Smith was transported to O’Bleness Memorial Hospital for "precautionary reasons," according to the Athens Post.
The Athens Post was assisted by the Ohio Department of Transportation, Athens County EMS, Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Richland Avenue Fire Department and the Athens County Coroner.
