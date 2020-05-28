A two-vehicle crash on May 27 resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries, area law enforcement reported.
Deceased is Michael Spencer, 56, of Columbus.
At approximately 2:32 p.m. Wednesday, officers at the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Post (OSHP) responded to a two-vehicle crash with entrapment on U.S. Rt. 33 westbound near mile post nine in Athens County, according to a press release from OSHP.
Maurice Gaines, 42, of Columbus, was driving a 2018 Hino box truck with Darian Whiteside, 19, of Columbus, when he allegedly failed to "obey a traffic control device" and made an "improper left turn" from Rt. 682 onto U.S. Rt. 33 eastbound, according to the press release.
Rhonda Wharton, 52, of Columbus, was driving westbound on U.S. Rt. 33 in a 1994 Chrysler four-door with Spencer and David Kirby, 36, of Lincoln, West Virginia, in the vehicle with her. Wharton reportedly struck the Hino truck on the left side, pushing it into the intersection, the media release stated.
Wharton and Kirby were transported via a medical helicopter to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries. Gaines did not require medical treatment, and Whiteside was transported to O’Bleness Memorial Hospital for minor injuries, OSHP stated.
Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.
Responding to the scene were OSHP, the Athens County Sheriff’s Department, the Dover Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Ohio Department of Transportation and Athens County EMS.
