A two-vehicle crash near Glouster resulted in one fatality, according to the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Dead is Byron Schoolcraft, 51, of Trimble.
Troopers at the Athens Post responded to a two-vehicle crash with entrapment on Congress Run Road outside of the Village of Glouster in Athens County on June 18 at approximately 12:58 a.m.
Byron Schoolcraft was traveling south on Congress Run Road, driving a 2003 Chevrolet Pickup at reportedly a high rate of speed when he traveled left of center, striking a 2005 Ford Explorer traveling north on Congress Run Road. That vehicle was driven by Jeff Dye, 38, of Glouster.
Schoolcraft’s vehicle continued off the roadway, striking a tree and overturning. Schoolcraft was pronounced dead at the scene by the Athens County Coroner’s office.
Dye sustained minor injuries from the crash.
Alcohol is believed to be involved in the crash and the crash remains under investigation, the Athens Post reported.
The Athens Highway Patrol Post was assisted by the Athens County Sheriff’s Department, Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Department, the Athens County Coroner’s Office, Athens County EMS and the Ohio Investigative Unit.
