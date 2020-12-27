Two Ohio University students died following a crash that reportedly occurred overnight in Athens.
Deceased are Laiken Nicole Salyers, 23, of Wheelersburg, and Richard R. Turner, 20, of East Orange, New Jersey.
The crash was first reported by a passerby at 8:33 a.m. on Dec. 27, according to the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Salyers and Turner were reportedly traveling eastbound on Dairy Lane near the intersection of South Park Drive in a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, according to a press release of the Patrol.
The vehicle reportedly failed to negotiate a curve and lost control on the ice-covered roadway. It slid off the left side of the road and overturned onto its top in a creek, becoming partially submerged, the Patrol reported.
"It is with great sadness that we confirm Laiken Salyers, a fourth-year student in Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions and Richard Turner, a second-year student in Ohio University’s University College, have passed away as the result of a tragic accident," OU Spokesperson Carly Leatherwood said in an emailed statement.
"Our hearts go out to their families during the difficult time. The Dean of Students has been in contact with their families, and the University is providing support to students and employees affected by this loss."
Highway Patrol troopers were assisted in the investigation by the Athens Police Department, Ohio University Police Department, Athens Fire Department, Athens County EMS and the Athens County Coroner’s Office.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact the Athens Patrol Post at 740-593-6611.
