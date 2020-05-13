The Athens City-County Health Department confirmed on Sunday last week (May 10) that Athens County now has six confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), up from four as of last Friday (there were five cases confirmed as of Saturday).
The county as of Wednesday afternoon had two active cases of the coronavirus, and one death attributed to the virus (that death happened in late March).
These two new confirmed cases come after Ohio University reported on Friday last week that an OU employee had tested positive for the coronavirus; that employee is one of the two active cases listed above.
Athens County’s fourth case of the coronavirus was confirmed on May 1; prior to that, the county only had three confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, all occurring back in March.
There were 25,721 total coronavirus cases in Ohio as of Wednesday at 2 p.m., with 1,483 deaths (that’s per the CDC’s expanded definition, including all confirmed cases and “probable” cases). A total of 224,738 have been tested.
In Athens County, OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital has tested 658 people an Holzer Health Systems’ Urgent Care has tested 41 people in Athens County
According to data on the Ohio Department of Health’s coronavirus website, this is what we know about the two most recent cases:
• One is a woman, age 70-79, who has an onset date (when she likely contracted COVID-19) listed as April 27. She is not listed as being hospitalized.
• One is a man, age 60-69, who has an onset date listed as May 5 (Tuesday last week). He is not listed as being hospitalized.
Athens City-County Health Department Health Commissioner James Gaskell confirmed Monday this week that the OU employee case mentioned above was indeed the case listed above with an onset date of May 5. He said that as a result of an investigation into who the employee had contact with, the Department has contacted about 130 people who were near the employee, and concluded that three people were “in close enough proximity” to the person who was infected, and who will need to be quarantined for 14 days (2-14 days is the typical incubation period of COVID-19). Of those three people, one person was presenting “mild symptoms” of the coronavirus and has been tested, with results expected back this week.
He said that the turn-around for testing is about 30 minutes if somebody goes to the emergency room at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. For somebody tested at OhioHealth’s other facilities in Athens, the turn-around is typically 24-48 hours; the same goes for somebody tested at Holzer Health Systems’ facilities, Gaskell said.
The Athens City-County Health Department’s criteria for contacting those who came into contact with somebody with the coronavirus is as follows, according to a release issued Monday: “When someone tests positive for COVID-19, a public health nurse from the health department contacts the individual and begins a contact investigation,” the release reads. “Close contacts are those who have spent at least 10 minutes with the infected person at a distance of less than 6 feet. Those who have had minimal contact, less than 10 minutes of exposure and no physical contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, would not be considered a person under investigation. Those identified as a contact are instructed to quarantine themselves for 14 days and maintain contact with the health department.”
The OU employee who contracted the coronavirus last reported to work on OU’s Athens campus on Monday, May 4, OU confirmed in a news release issued Friday evening last week.
The employee was last on campus on May 4 and is recovering at home while in quarantine, the news release said. The release reported that the employee “practiced social distancing and had limited contact with individuals” while working on campus.
This is the second case of the coronavirus confirmed so far for somebody on OU’s Athens campus. The first case was a student who had tested positive for the coronavirus after returning to Athens from a university-sponsored study-away program in late March, who returned to his home county after receiving a positive diagnosis.
OU reported in the news release that university public health officials, in collaboration with “local and state public health authorities,” are in the process of notifying anybody who has been in close contact with the employee. Those exposed are being asked to self-isolate at home for a two-week period.
“The University will not be releasing the name of this individual to ensure that they can focus on their health and recovery,” Friday’s release said. “If you are aware of their identity, please respect their privacy and abide by all privacy rules related to personal information.”
OU has performed “enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting” in the area that the employee worked, the release said.
“Anyone in our campus community that may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should contact their primary care provider and/or their local health department for immediate guidance,” the news release added. “If you test positive for COVID-19, you are asked to contact your local county health department. It is imperative that you follow the instructions of your medical provider and avoid situations in which you may come in contact with others.
“Everyone should wear a face covering, practice social distancing and good hygiene practices such as covering coughs and sneezes, washing your hands and avoiding touching your face, especially your eyes, nose or mouth, as recommended by the CDC,” the release concluded.
