The Athens Police Department responded to two separate armed robberies early this (Thursday) morning between midnight and 1 a.m., one reportedly occurring on Nelson Drive on Ohio University's campus and another occurring near the intersection of Shafer and West Union streets.
In both incidents, the suspect was described as a white male with a thin build, approximately 5'8'', wearing a dark-colored shirt, with short dark hair, a short, scruffy beard, and brandishing a "silver firearm," according to incident reports from the APD.
"The victims advised the suspect fled in an early 2000’s black four-door vehicle, unknown make or model," a media release reads. "No injuries were reported by the victims."
The first robbery occurred on Rufus Street near Nelson Drive at 12:10 a.m. this morning (Sept. 5). The second occurred at the intersection of West Union Street and South Shafer Street at 12:35 a.m.
A small amount of money and a Samsung Smartwatch were stolen during the first robbery. A wallet, along with various ID and gift cards and $200 cash, was stolen in the second incident, the police release said.
Anybody with information on either incident should call the APD at 740-592-3313. Police Chief Tom Pyle said that as of 10:33 a.m. today nobody has been arrested in connection with the incidents.
