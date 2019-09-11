Passion Works Studio is partnering with the nonprofit organization Turn it Gold and the city of Athens to turn the old Athens Armory building gold, in recognition of the ongoing National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Gold is the official color for childhood cancer awareness.
On Tuesday, Sept. 10, several artists from Passion Works and Athens Mayor Steve Patterson hoisted a golden flag at the Armory. The flag and associated paint design on the Armory door were created by studio artists.
According to a news release, the studio has created a “turn it gold with passion” product line including gold passion flowers of varying sizes as well as greeting cards. A percentage of each sale is donated to Turn it Gold.
The studio strives for zero waste by upcycling discarded materials and uses environmental and person friendly materials, the release said. The studio is expected to receive a “Bold Award” from Turn it Gold at the Sept. 21OU football game in acknowledgement of its creative and impactful efforts, the release added.
This the fifth year that OU has partnered with Turn it Gold and community members to stand in solidarity with families impacted by childhood cancers, according to the release. OU is sponsoring three Turn it Gold athletic events: a volleyball game at 7:30 p.m. this Fridasy, Sept 13; the aforementioned football game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 21; and a women’s soccer game at 1 p.m. on Oct. 6.
“Realistically Ever After: A Turn it Gold Movement” is a feature-length film profiling the efforts of Turn it Gold as it collaborates with universities and communities across the nation.
Produced and directed Dr. Lynn Harter and Evan Shaw in the Scripps College of Communication, the news release said, the film highlights the activities of student athletes, OU’s First Year Learning Community Program, sororities and fraternities, and community businesses. The film is distributed by PBS affiliates across the nation and is available on Amazon Prime.
