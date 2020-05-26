Athens County witnessed another bump in confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the confirmed case total up to 18 cases locally as of Tuesday afternoon.
Athens County has seen an increase in confirmed coronavirus cases this month, jumping from four cases in May to 18 now.
The Athens City-County Health Department recently began sharing the numbers of people recovered from the coronavirus. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were five known active cases and 12 recovered cases, with one death (which occurred in mid-March).
According to the Ohio Department of Health, 337,221 individuals have been tested for the virus. As of May 26, OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital has tested 1,237 people for COVID-19 and Holzer has tested 55 in Athens County, according to the city-county health department.
Statewide, Ohio has 33,006 total COVID-19 cases in the state, and 2,002 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.
Athens City-County Health Department Commissioner Dr. James Gaskell has said that the turn-around for coronavirus testing is about 30 minutes if somebody goes to the emergency room at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital. For somebody tested at OhioHealth’s other facilities in Athens, the turn-around is typically 24-48 hours; the same goes for somebody tested at Holzer Health Systems’ facilities, Gaskell said.
Testing is not available on-demand at OhioHealth or any other local health-care agencies; people need to contact their doctor or health-care provider first, who will order a test if they believe it necessary.
The county's department of health noted in a press release that as businesses and activities resume, visitors and participants may be required to wear a facial covering. There may be changes to service hours, or there may be signs or other environmental cues such as floor markings that guide how services will be provided.
