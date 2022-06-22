VIP tickets for this year’s Thunder in the Valley are now available from the Nelsonville Fire Department.
The annual fireworks display is scheduled for Monday, July 4, on the Hocking College campus.
A limited number of VIP vehicle parking passes are available for $10. VIP walk-in passes are $3 per person. VIP tickets can be purchased at the Nelsonville Fire Department. The VIP area will open at 5 p.m. on July 4.
Regular parking is also available on the Hocking College campus and seating is available on the fields and lots. No Parking will be permitted on Hocking Parkway or Route 691. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted on the Hocking College campus.
For questions about VIP tickets, contact the Nelsonville Fire Department at thunder@cityofnelsonville.com or (740) 753-1244.
