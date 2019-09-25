Three more sexual assaults have been reported to the Athens Police Department since early September.
The APD and Ohio University Police Department have received a combined total of nine sexual assault or sexual imposition reports so far this fall semester.
The most recent incident report of the three sexual assaults mentioned above, provided by the APD Tuesday, describes a 21-year-old woman reporting she was raped on the city’s “north side” by an unknown subject on Sept. 19.
The subject was described in the report as a white male, approximately 5’9’’, although the victim reportedly declined to speak with officers further; the crime is listed as a potential instance of “sexual battery,” “theft” and “misuse of credit card.”
Meanwhile, an 18-year-old woman reported to the APD on Sept. 12 that she was raped in the uptown area by a known subject sometime between late evening Sept. 6 and early in the morning of Sept. 7
The APD also picked up a sexual-assault nurse examination kit (also known as a “rape kit”) from OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital on Sept. 17 (the incident allegedly occurred early in the morning on Sept. 15), although OhioHealth staff advised the officer responding that the woman wished to be anonymous for the time being.
Investigations are active into each of these incidents, the APD’s incident reports state.
OU student survivors of sexual assault can contact the Survivor Advocacy Program at OU. The confidential center provides advocacy for student survivors of sexual assault. That program has a 24/7 hotline at 740-597-7233.
Non-OU student and student survivors of sexual assault alike can also contact the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program in Athens at 740-591-4266.
The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office also has a victim assistance office, reachable at 740-592-3208.
