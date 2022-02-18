To generations of Athens High School students, Senior Follies — an annual variety show produced each spring by that year's senior class — is a beloved and cherished tradition dating to 1950.
“I remember my parents telling me stories about their Senior Follies, all the fun they had,” said senior Jake Goldsberry. “Even my grandparents share their stories from their participation in their Senior Follies.”
But last week, Athens High School Principal Chad Springer sent a letter to students and parents last week informing them that the Senior Follies would be suspended indefinitely, leading concerned students and parents to ask the Athens City School District Board of Education to intervene.
“There are many other ways we can celebrate the accomplishments of our senior class,” Springer said.
The follies haven't been produced since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.
The good ol' days
The follies and other district traditions are a unique part of the Athens community, said Athens Middle School PTO President Christie Beck.
“Traditions are the stories our students, staff and parents write together," Beck said. ”These stories are the ones our children will recall years after they graduate after high school and parents and grandparents will cherish for a long, long time.”
Springer said the tradition isn't what it used to be. Fewer students participate, he said; some years the production has featured only 30 to 40 students rather than the entire class.
“It was just a lack of a large group of students wanting to submit skits,” Springer said.
He also noted that the event has had a challenging time finding a long-term director.
A bigger issue, he said, is that some students have used the follies to carry out personal grudges against other students. Although skits are screened for offensive material before they are presented, some references fly over administrators' heads, Springer said.
“There was so much innuendo — with all the oversight place — kids were still settling old grudges,” Springer said.
Past skits have poked fun at sexual orientation, weight or socioeconomic status, Springer said. A YouTube video of the 1996 Senior Follies includes a skit that includes jokes making light of Tourette’s Syndrome and obesity, as well as a comment by a participant about his own sexual orientation.
Delaney Murray, a 2016 AHS graduate, said her Senior Follies group was aware of the rules against personal attacks against other students and taking jokes against the administration too far. The only problematic skit she could remember from her year presented the different district elementary schools as Olympic teams, which contained a joke about Chauncey Elementary that was cut.
Murray's group dressed as Scooby Doo characters and were chased by a monster — played by an administrator — who wanted to take their hats because they violated the school dress code.
"Follies was super fun and something not just seniors but the whole school loved,” Murray said. “It was always a little edgy but that was always expected. Most of the administration knew what they were in for and had good attitudes.”
While Springer declined to identify specific instances of bullying to protect individuals, he said a past skit bullied a girl on the basis of her socioeconomic status, but she was not present because she couldn’t afford a ticket.
“There was no way to defend herself there,” Springer said.
Springer said the school has punished students for persisting in presenting offensive material, including not allowing them to walk at graduation. However, he said the school administration felt that punishment was ineffective.
“Consequences — that wasn't working,” Springer said.
Students speak up
Dissatisfaction with Springer's decision brought high school seniors and concerned alumni to the board of education meeting on Feb. 17 and sparked dialogue online.
“It is an opportunity for students to be creative, demonstrate leadership, work collaboratively and bond with each other,” current senior Regan Bobo told the board of education. “Most importantly, Senior Follies is an event that creates excitement within our community.”
Having lost so much of his high school experience to coronavirus restrictions, Goldsberry told the board he had been looking forward to “one last chance to get together with your friends.”
Superintendent Tom Gibbs thanked those who spoke in support of the Follies and said he would discuss the points raised with Springer. However, Gibbs said that he supports Springer’s decision.
“I understand and appreciate traditions but times change,” Gibbs said. “When the negatives outweigh the positives we need to reconsider whether a specific activity is the best way to celebrate commencement.”
Meanwhile, AHS alumna Abby Galway has started a petition on change.org asking the district to keep the event, saying, "The fate of Senior Follies hangs in the balance." As of Friday, the petition had 1,020 signatures.
A post in a Facebook group for AHS alumni received 43 comments before administrators closed comments.
"I find it hard to believe they couldn’t come up with a solution to inappropriate behavior rather than disallow Senior Follies," one comment from an alumnus read.
Matthew Sheehan, AHS Class of 2022 president, said that while he was disappointed, he understands the decision.
“I mean it’s a bummer obviously, since it's been a tradition for so many years, but I can see the viewpoint from Mr. Springer,” Sheehan said. “Based on past experience, I can see why the school doesn't want to be associated with a tradition that can cause negativity.”
Murray is sad that students won’t have Follies this year.
“I know I would have been devastated if mine had been canceled my senior year,” Murray said.
Springer said he understands people's frustration with the decision.
“This is something that is ingrained into being part of Athens High School, and when you do away with a tradition it really hits home for some people,” Springer said.
He also denied that the cancellation was retaliatory
“People think it’s because I got my feelings hurt — that is not the case," he said. "I have to defend students.”
