If all goes according to plan, some residents of The Plains will go to the polls in one year to decide whether to establish zoning regulations.
A newly appointed Zoning Commission held its first meeting on Sept. 11. The evening before, the commission was officially established by action of the Athens Township Trustees.
Sean Jones was elected to chair the new body, which has five members and two alternates. Brian Dearing is the vice-chair and Ken Robinson the secretary. The two other members are Rick Fernow and Thurlin Maynard. The two alternates are Patrick McGarry and Andy Young.
In requesting appointments for himself and the others, Jones wrote to the Trustees, “All of us are longtime residents of The Plains and feel that The Plains could benefit from the protections and structure that zoning would provide the residents.”
The Zoning Commission’s first meeting was organizational. Members started working on a map at their second session.
They have chosen Bob Eichenberg of Round River Planning and Design to serve as a consultant. His employment is subject to approval of a contract by the Township Trustees, who are providing financial support of the commission. Eichenberg of Waterloo Township formerly served as Athens County planner.
They have also established email accounts for themselves “to make record retention easier.” Jones said the public is invited to send messages and will also be able to offer comment on a proposed Facebook page.
“The commission has two tasks,” said Athens Township Trustee Steve Pierson. One is to propose a set of zoning regulations and the other is to propose a map of the area to be regulated, he explained.
These would be reviewed by the Trustees and the Athens County Regional Planning Commission and presented for comment at Jones said members want to tackle the map first so everyone knows exactly what area would be subject to zoning. The Plains is unincorporated and has no legally defined boundaries.
While the Zoning Commission is still deliberating on a map, one thing is clear – the northern-most area of The Plains will not be included. That’s because it’s in another township – Dover.
Jones said he favors zoning to give residents control of The Plains’ future.
“The Plains is very attractive to outside interests that really don’t care about what The Plains becomes,” Jones said. “They simply would like to make as much money as possible.”
While nearly 150 residents of The Plains in Athens Township signed a petition requesting establishment of a zoning commission, opposition is likely. Any time regulations are proposed, some property owners will resist because they don’t want limitations placed on their land use.
This is the main reason that Athens County has never enacted a zoning law.
The alternate members did not attend the first two meetings, and Jones said the Zoning Commission is looking for others to take their places. McGarry has expressed concern about not having time for the job, and Young lives on Vore Ridge Road, which is generally not considered to be in The Plains.
However, Pierson said alternates are not required for the Zoning Commission to do its work. And he added, “After conducting a little more research, I find that a zoning commissioner need not live in an area of a township to be zoned but may be a resident anywhere in a township, even in an area not proposed for zoning.”
THE COMMISSION WILL meet at 6 p.m. on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of each month at The Plains Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.